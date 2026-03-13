Further stumbling blocks for new Man United stadium appear

For years, Manchester United fans have been dismayed by the lack of investment in their iconic home, Old Trafford.

New stadium plans

Still one of the most recognisable stadiums in world football, the arena is certainly out of touch with some of the more modern examples on show in England and abroad.

The Glazers have failed to invest significant money in the stadium in over 20 years, much to the frustration of the supporters.

Good news was received last spring, though, when plans were announced for the building of a new stadium that would reach a capacity of 100,000 people.

Delays

Unfortunately, there have been delays surrounding the project, with no clear timetable set for when work will begin on Manchester United’s new home.

The Sun now reports that, “delays to building the new Manchester United stadium threaten to push costs past £3 billion.”

The project was originally budgeted for £2 billion, but there have been major issues in trying to buy the land next to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils “are understood to have offered around £50 million, well short of the £400 million wanted by owner Freightliner.”

A compulsory purchase order could be put in place, which could set a price, but this would probably take at least ten years to finish the project.

Rising price

A stadium expert told The Sun that, “the current cost of the stadium is already north of £3billion – and the price will continue to rise.”

They explained that there are only a limited number of companies who can handle a project of this size, and any delays will only add to an ever-ballooning budget.

The expert also warned that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent controversial comments about immigrants will do little to curry favour with the government in assisting with their building plans.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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