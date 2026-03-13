Home » Jadon Sancho: Man United loanee plays crucial part in big European win

Jadon Sancho: Man United loanee plays crucial part in big European win

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Jadon Sancho

Manchester United had two players in loan action on Thursday night.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Jadon Sancho

The Manchester United loanee has had much more game time in the second half of the season than in the first.

Sancho played 83 minutes of Aston Villa’s impressive 0-1 win away to LOSC Lille in the Europa League. He made one key pass in the match but could not find any intended target with his only cross attempt in the game.

The winger took care of the ball well with an 85% pass success rate and he also completed 100% of his long balls.

He completed one dribble in the match but also carried the ball forward 17 times for his side as he drove the ball away from pressure.

Surprisingly, Sancho’s best work came from a defensive standpoint.

The winger won two out of his three tackles and was also effective in duels.

The 25-year-old won five ground duels and also came out on top in one aerial contest.

Sancho will be unavailable to play against his parent club this weekend as Manchester United welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford, but he will be raring to go next Thursday for the home leg against Lille.

Emma Watson

Manchester United Women’s young Scottish midfielder continues to impress in Mexico for Tigres.

She played the full 90 minutes and scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Santos Laguna.

Watson has made an impressive start with the Mexican side, winning four and drawing two of her first seven matches with the club.

She drove at the Santos Laguna defence and her shot from just outside the penalty area had just enough on it to evade the gloves of the opposition keeper.

The midfielder will next be in action when Tigres face Querétaro F.C. in the league on Sunday evening.

Jadon Sancho stats vs Lille

StatValue
Goals0
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.03
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes33/39 (85%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)17/22 (77%)
Passes in own half (acc.)16/17 (94%)
Long balls (accurate)1/1 (100%)
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Offsides1
Touches53
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)2 (1)
Was fouled1
Possession lost10
Total carrying distance170.1 m
Carries17
Progressive carries3
Total progression74.9 m
Progressive carrying distance63.6 m
Longest progressive carry27.7 m
Def. contributions4
Tackles (won)3 (2)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries5
Ground duels (won)8 (5)
Aerial duels (won)2 (1)
Dribbled past1

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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