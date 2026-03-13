Joao Gomes: United to go after Brazilian irrespective of managerial choice



Manchester United’s midfield is likely to look a lot different come next season.

Casemiro has already announced he is leaving once the current campaign concludes, while INEOS are keen to offload Manuel Ugarte, whose shocking attitude in training justifies the management’s decision.

At least two defensive midfielders will be required, and the co-owners have drawn up a list of targets that includes Premier League-proven performers like Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, and Sandro Tonali.

Given the costs, it will be nearly impossible to land two from that list, which is why the Red Devils are looking at a few low-cost, high-quality options.

Joao Gomes on United’s summer list

One of them is Joao Gomes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who was reportedly a target for United in January as well.

They opted to hold on to their cash, instead choosing to spend big in the summer. However, according to SportsBoom, the 20-time English league champions will not find it as easy when the window opens again.

Newcastle are also in the fray to sign the Brazilian, who has earned the nickname of “Pitbull” for his aggressive, ball-winning tenacity and work-rate, qualities United are looking for in their new recruit.

With Wolves looking destined to be going down, the 25-year-old is likely to be on his way out of Molineux and will not cost a bomb.

Newcastle also in the fray

“Manchester United and Newcastle United are ready to battle it out for João Gomes this summer, SportsBoom can exclusively reveal.

“The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder is set to leave Molineux at the end of the season, with Rob Edwards’ side destined to be relegated from the Premier League.

“Despite his club’s miserable results in the top-flight this term, Gomes’ energy and technical ability have won him an army of admirers both at home and abroad with The Red Devils and The Magpies chief among them, according to sources.

“United’s recruitment strategy will not change, no matter who is confirmed in permanent charge following Ruben Amorim’s sacking two months ago.

Joao Gomes would be the perfect addition

“Indeed, even before Michael Carrick was appointed on an interim basis, SportsBoom understands the former Middlesbrough chief’s employers had already begun compiling dossiers on both Gomes and Nottingham Forest’s Elliott Anderson.”

Joao Gomes can bring a unique blend of silk and steel in the middle of the park, as seen from his Fotmob stats. The Brazil international ranks in the 98th percentile for dribbles completed and duels won, highlighting how comfortable he is both with and without the ball.

Now, which team will win the race remains to be seen. Hopefully, INEOS can work their magic again and thwart the Magpies, like they did on several occasions last summer.

Feature image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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