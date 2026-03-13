Manuel Ugarte: Effort being put in training raises serious questions



When the going gets tough, the tough get going: those are the words of an age-old proverb, which suggests that truly elite mentality players work even harder during a crisis to overcome it.

However, that does not appear to be what Manuel Ugarte is doing if The Sun is to be believed. The Uruguayan has been among the club’s worst recent signings, struggling to adapt to the rigours of the English game.

The 24-year-old has started a mere nine games this season, with the Red Devils winning only one of those contests.

In fact, of the 44 goals United have conceded in all competitions this term, 25 of them have come when the former Paris Saint-Germain ace has been on the pitch.

Manuel Ugarte has been a disappointing signing

Erik ten Hag, who signed him in the summer of 2024, did not fully trust him, with the Uruguay international starting only once in the Premier League.

The arrival of his former Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim did little to improve his prospects, and his fate has not changed under Michael Carrick either.

Signed as Casemiro’s eventual successor, Manuel Ugarte has struggled to overtake the Brazilian in the pecking order, with the caretaker head coach opting to use a pairing of the former Real Madrid superstar and Kobbie Mainoo in midfield.

With minutes at a premium, and INEOS looking to move him on, it would have been expected that the Montevideo-born star would be working extra hard to impress Carrick and his coaches during training.

First to leave training

However, The Sun have claimed that the £50.75 million signing has been among the first to leave training every day.

“Manuel Ugarte is often one of the last substitutes to come on for United but he is one of the first to leave the club’s training complex.

“Carrington sources say Ugarte is back home as early as 12.15pm following training some days. United’s training sessions officially begin at 9am.

“Many players have spent longer on site this season after the club opened their new £50 million hub.”

Manuel Ugarte: Time to leave

Staying back for extra training or team bonding exercises does not seem to interest the defensive midfielder.

If this report is to be believed, the lack of effort being put in could explain his horror cameo performances.

In all likelihood, an exit in the summer seems to be the logical decision, with INEOS looking to sign more than one midfielder.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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