Marc Skinner: United Women boss reveals what he demands from all players

Manchester United Women are preparing to take on Chelsea in their first ever League Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are aiming to win only the second trophy in their history, following their FA Cup victory in 2024.

Head coach Marc Skinner spoke earlier in the week to the Inside Carrington podcast and naturally discussed what is an exciting month for the Red Devils.

League Cup final

Giving an insight into what it is like to prepare for a final—his fourth as United manager—he stated, “preparing for a final is totally different from a normal week. You try to get every detail right and you end up focusing on every small thing. But the most important part is perspective. The staff have had a bit of a refresh recently, which helps you come back with clarity.”

He elaborated, “football is full of information, so the challenge is filtering through it and focusing on what matters most—people and making sure they’re in the right place mentally.”

Skinner also highlighted the challenge of the players returning from the international break straight into a final.

The manager said, “we’ve had that challenge all season with Champions League football as well. This week we’ve had the players for about four sessions, but even today is difficult because everyone’s coming back from flights at different times. The biggest job is getting everyone together again and reminding them who we are and what we do. Players immerse themselves in their national team environments, so you have to reset the team identity quickly.”

Achievements

The English coach was then asked which achievement he looks back on with the most fondness after five years at the club. Moments such as winning the FA Cup, managing 100 wins, and Champions League qualification were all mentioned, and he said, “I don’t think I’ll truly realise the magnitude of what we’ve done until I’m no longer in the job.”

He continued, “when you hear the milestones listed like that, it’s uncomfortable because in English culture you’re not supposed to take praise easily. But it reminds you that the whole club—the staff, the players, the fans—have achieved something really special in a short time.”

Positive team culture

One of the most obvious reasons behind United Women’s success in recent years has been the culture that Skinner has created in the dressing room.

Speaking on this team spirit, he said, “it’s everything. When people walk into our building, they’re instantly part of the team. That’s deliberate. Humility and work ethic are non-negotiables. If someone comes into our environment without those qualities, they won’t last long.”

Manchester United

Finally, Skinner was asked what his current role means to him, and he asserted proudly, “it’s more than just a job. It’s a connection to something bigger. This club has a spirit built on moments of tragedy and ecstasy, and being part of that story is incredibly special. It’s something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Featured image Maja Hitij via Getty Images

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