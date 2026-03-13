Michael Owen explains why Carrick should get Man United job

Michael Owen has thrown his support behind Michael Carrick becoming Manchester United’s next permanent head coach.

Speaking on BBC podcast The Wayne Rooney Show, Owen insisted there should be far less doubt around Carrick’s credentials than there currently is.

The 44-year-old was appointed as interim boss after Ruben Amorim left the position in January, and he has quickly restored calm around Carrington. Carrick’s team has risen from sixth to third in the Premier League after winning six of his eight games in charge.

Owen questions doubts over Carrick

The ex-Liverpool man, who played alongside the Wallsend native at United, insisted that INEOS would be taking a strange step if they ignored what has happened in front of them over the past few weeks.

“I can’t believe people are questioning whether he should get the job,” Michael Owen argued.

Furthermore, he asserted that the club hierarchy have spent years looking for answers since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down, yet are now hesitating when a more convincing internal solution may already be in place.

“Manchester United have waited about 12 years – they’ve gone for proven, legends, everything since Sir Alex [Ferguson],” Owen emphasised.

“And the one time they are starting to play well, getting results, the fans are excited – are you telling me at the end of the season if he gets third [place] they will say ‘thanks, but no thanks?’ How is that possible?”

Rooney highlights support inside United

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney also backed Carrick’s impact, stressing that: “Everyone at Manchester United loves Michael Carrick and they are just scared it doesn’t go right. He’s done an unbelievable job.”

Rooney’s view was that Carrick’s popularity inside Carrington is obvious, with the only real concern being whether the current momentum can continue.

Moreover, INEOS are still believed to be looking at other candidates for the permanent role at Old Trafford ahead of the summer.

If this remains the position at M16, Carrick’s work over the closing weeks of the campaign could be decisive.

Featured image James Fearn via Getty Images

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