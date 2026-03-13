Roberto De Zerbi: Man United chiefs think they know who the next Spurs manager will be



One big obstacle in Manchester United’s pursuit of former Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi might have been cleared.

Over two months after sacking Ruben Amorim, it remains a mystery who will take over as United’s next permanent manager.

Race to replace Amorim

Michael Carrick has impressed as caretaker head coach, and while there are those who would love to see him handed the job permanently, INEOS still want to consider all options before deciding on the ultimate Amorim heir.

ESPN, while echoing those claims about INEOS conducting their due diligence in the head coach search, has dropped an interesting update that could shape United’s pursuit of their next head coach.

The reputable United news source claims that once-dream managerial candidate Mauricio Mauricio Pochettino is not in contention for the Old Trafford hot seat.

Where Pochettino is likely to move to

On the Argentine, who is currently coaching the USMNT, they explain:

‘Mauricio Pochettino is not regarded as an option, with senior United figures expecting him to return to Tottenham Hotspur when his contract with the United States Soccer Federation runs out after the World Cup.’

Pochettino not being in the running is not entirely shocking, but if he is indeed set to join Tottenham Hotspur, that could still have significant repercussions for United’s head coach search.

Reports have been suggesting the north London side hold a genuine interest in Italian tactical mastermind De Zerbi, with claims they have even held talks with the 46-year-old ahead of a potential summer appointment.

Free run for De Zerbi

If Spurs have settled on Pochettino as their next managerial heir, as senior INEOS believe, that can only mean one thing: Tottenham are no longer a threat in United’s pursuit of the former Marseille head coach.

Should free agent De Zerbi be the one the 20-time English champions ultimately settle on, it could then come down to simply agreeing on terms.

In that sense, Tottenham may have unknowingly handed United a brilliant opportunity to hire a highly capable coach, a significant boost, particularly given that other top targets such as Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti appear equally out of reach.

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