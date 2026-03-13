Rooney sets clear condition Michael Carrick must meet to land United job



Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has named the one key thing Michael Carrick must do before he is handed the permanent job.

Brilliant start

Carrick has enjoyed an incredible run since he was named Ruben Amorim’s temporary replacement in December last year.

He has taken charge of eight Premier League games, winning six, drawing one and losing one. Heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures, United lie in third place in the Premier League table.

The initial idea was for Carrick to see out the season but the work he has done has sparked debate over whether United should keep him. United insist they will conduct a thorough recruitment process and all consider all their options. However, on current trajectory, it feels like the role is Carrick’s to lose.

Some ex-players including Patrice Evra, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Steve Bruce, Owen Hargreaves and Michael Owen have called for United to appoint Carrick permanently.

Another faction, primarily consisting of Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Roy Keane, have argued that United should look past Carrick.

Scholes recently went as far as digging out Carrick, although he later performed a U-turn on his controversial remarks.

Rooney has been nothing but supportive of Carrick and believes that his former teammate deserves the job if he brings Champions League football back to Old Trafford.

Rooney sets condition

Rooney said on the Stick to Football podcast, “I think if they get Champions League football, he should get the job.”

“He puts himself right up there if they’re looking for new managers.”

United’s record goalscorer added, “But he definitely puts himself in pole position, I think.”

United’s push for an automatic Champions League place faces a critical test on Sunday when they host Aston Villa. The two sides are level on points, separated only by goal difference, making this a pivotal showdown at the Theatre of Dreams. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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