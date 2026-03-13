Yan Diomande: Bayern’s stance on Man United target emerges

Manchester United head into the clash against Aston Villa aiming to solidify their position in third place in the Premier League.

A win at Old Trafford on Sunday would open up a three-point gap between United and the fourth-placed visitors from Birmingham.

The Red Devils intend to overhaul their midfield in the summer, as well as bring in a new left-sided winger ahead of next season. As such, Champions League qualification would have a transformative impact on their transfer budget.

However, even without guaranteed European football, United are considered to be in a strong position to sign Bundesliga’s latest superstar.

Bayern Munich decide against making move for Yan Diomande

According to journalist Christian Falk (via Bayern Insider), Bayern Munich are “very much appreciative” of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, Diomande “no longer occupies a priority spot on Bayern’s transfer shortlist” ahead of the summer window.

It is claimed United have been “told they can sign ridiculous talent” as Bayern cannot afford to meet Leipzig’s demands. The Red Bull outfit want north of £86.2 million for the Ivorian.

Falk said: “He’s not off the list because he’s a poor player, but rather because he’s too good and too expensive!

“Bayern know how much RB Leipzig are looking for in a transfer fee (negotiations will start at €100m [£86.2m]) and it’s a lot! Certainly more than what Bayern are prepared to pay at the moment.”

Premier League clubs in lead for Yan Diomande

This development has been presented as “excellent news” for the Premier League giants, who are considered firm leaders in the race for Diomande.

The 19-year-old’s price tag is outrageous, to say the least. However, a player of his profile is exactly what United should be looking for.

Diomande, who is capable of playing on either wing, tends to hold the width and possesses explosive pace and dribbling ability to beat his man. He has scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in 27 appearances for Leipzig across all competitions.

Feature image Boris Streubel via Getty Images

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