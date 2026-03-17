Benjamin Sesko: Carrick lauded for bold decision that has got the best out of Man United hitman



Benjamin Sesko is a man in form. Manchester United’s £74 million summer 2024 transfer is starting to look like money well spent.

After Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund‘s struggles in front of goal throughout the 2024-25 season, the Red Devils had little choice but to sign a capable striker. They initially hoped to land Liam Delap, but he chose Chelsea instead.

Missing out on Delap, however, proved to be a blessing in disguise, as it led United to sign their long-term striker target in Sesko.

Sesko endured a slow start to his Old Trafford career. Despite high hopes surrounding what he would offer and many feeling United had got themselves an Erling Haaland-esque striker, the Slovenian struggled to hit the ground running.

He did not score freely and at times looked out of place. Some were quick to label him a flop, drawing uncomfortable comparisons to Hojlund, and that narrative was not helped by suggestions that he was not even head coach Ruben Amorim‘s first choice. Apparently, the Portuguese head coach had wanted Ollie Watkins instead.

Sesko reborn

Then came the second half of the season, and Sesko was reborn.

He has been the biggest beneficiary of Amorim’s Old Trafford exit. Under Darren Fletcher and then caretaker head coach Michael Carrick, Sesko has flourished.

In his last ten United appearances, the 22-year-old has netted eight goals, and remarkably, only four of those appearances were starts.

While some would argue he deserves more time from the off, it cannot be overlooked that he is often more impactful from the bench. When handed a starting berth, he has not always been as influential as expected, tending to fade as games wear on.

Schmeichel on the Sesko dilemma

Peter Schmeichel, meanwhile, has weighed in on the dilemma facing United’s technical bench, about whether to start Sesko or not. The veteran keeper, said on Viaplay, via Football 365, had this to say about the United number 30:

“It’s great to have players where you think, when they come on, that there’s a chance, a very, very good chance, that they’re going to score.

“He’s got great instincts, and we’ve seen this now in the last eight or nine games. His instincts are very good.

“I’m not sure he’s completely ready to be a starting number nine in every game, so I thought it was quite good of Michael Carrick to keep him on the bench and keep him hungry.

“He’s come on, and he is enthusiastic.”

Carrick has been brilliant with Sesko

Much credit must go to Carrick for how he has revitalised Sesko, carefully managing his minutes while simultaneously unlocking his potential.

The former RB Leipzig man now looks every bit a proper nine, and United have finally got it right after years of searching for one.

Sesko may not yet be ready to lead the attack on a consistent basis, but he is steadily adapting to the United way and growing into the intensity of the Premier League. In time, he will develop into the deadly hitman he was always billed to be.

With a strong finish to the season and a proper pre-season behind him, who knows, come next season, Sesko could be ready to lead this United attack in earnest.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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