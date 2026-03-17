Diogo Dalot: Why Real Madrid are pushing to sign United right-back

Manchester United are expected to overhaul their full-back options, and Real Madrid could accelerate that process.

United have struggled to create width and stretch the opposition’s defensive line ever since Patrick Dorgu got injured. Among all the wingers and full-backs at the club, only Dorgu and Amad Diallo are capable of holding width.

As far as the full-backs are concerned, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, and Noussair Mazraoui are all technically gifted but lack the athleticism to go up and down the flank.

Real Madrid want to replace Dani Carvajal

Diogo Dalot, in particular, is excellent with the ball at his feet during build-up play. However, his contribution at the opposite end of the pitch is limited, to say the least.

Nonetheless, the Portuguese full-back’s profile has managed to catch the attention of one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to a report in Spain, as relayed by Football365, Real Madrid are looking to replace Dani Carvajal with Dalot.

Carvajal, a six-time Champions League-winning Spaniard, is Real Madrid’s captain, having been a mainstay at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2013.

However, the 34-year-old is expected to leave the club at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract.

Real Madrid keen on Diogo Dalot

It is claimed that Carvajal’s “future remains uncertain” and Real Madrid are “preparing for all possible scenarios and has identified” Dalot “as one of its top choices to reinforce the right-back position.”

The report adds: ‘This option would only be viable if the captain were to leave. Dalot has a similar playing style to Carvajal, but is perhaps more adept at joining the attack.”

It is understood €30 million is “an amount Real Madrid would be willing to offer for his transfer, but the English club will likely ask for more.”

The 26-year-old is tied to Old Trafford until the summer of 2028. As such, United are in a strong position to demand a lot more, that is, if they do decide to sell him.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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