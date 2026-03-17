Elliot Anderson: Bayern Munich plot counterstrike for Man United target

Manchester United’s pursuit of Elliot Anderson is under threat as Bayern Munich are ready to jump the growing queue for the 23-year-old midfield maestro, according to a report.

First-Choice Target

The Red Devils are focusing on an overhaul in the middle of the pitch this summer, given Casemiro is set to depart the club at the end of the season after INEOS decided against a contract extension.

Manuel Ugarte‘s dismal performances mean he may follow the Brazilian through the exit door as well, having failed to adapt to the physicality of Premier League football since his £50.5 million switch from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

Two new midfielders are expected to arrive to bolster this stalling engine room – with Anderson considered the club’s primary target. Fellow Premier League stars Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are also on United’s radar, while a host of options on the continent are under consideration as well.

But it is the Nottingham Forest talisman whom INEOS have identified as the perfect replacement for Casemiro, given his well-rounded skillset, as capable with the ball as he is without it. By contrast, Baleba’s best work comes out of possession, while Wharton is most effective in possession; Anderson is equally effective in both phases of play.

The England international, who only made his debut for the Three Lions in September yet is locked in to start for Thomas Tuchel at the World Cup, is inarguably the best midfielder not already playing for one of England’s elite clubs. It’s little wonder, therefore, that Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United – whom Anderson previously played for – and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined the Red Devils in expressing interest in the Whitley Bay native, according to Sports Illustrated.

Pep Guardiola’s side were expected to be the fiercest competition for United as the two local rivals jostle to convince Anderson to choose the blue or red halves of Manchester.

Bayern jump the queue

Despite five of the Premier League’s big six jostling for his signature, the Daily Mail now reports Bayern Munich are in the process of “stepping up” their pursuit of Anderson. The Bundesliga champions can offer a guaranteed source of silverware domestically as well as the chance to compete for the Champions League as one of the pre-tournament favourites every year.

There is also the prospect of linking up with international teammate Harry Kane, who has established himself as the world’s best striker since arriving at the Allianz Arena three years ago.

The Bavarian club are unlikely to be able to compete with the wage packet on offer in England, particularly from City. However, the competitive advantages they hold could swing the race for Anderson in their favour.

Final Thoughts

There is no better candidate to transform United’s midfield this summer than Anderson. The Englishman offers a potent pairing of technical and physical attributes, possessing the skillset to play alongside Kobbie Mainoo or instead of the 20-year-old starlet.

At 23, his scope for further improvement is still vast, while he has gained vital experience of both international and European football this season, given Forest’s success in the Europa League.

Should the Midlands side face relegation at the end of the season, their negotiating position for their talismanic midfielder will be weakened. However, if they survive, the fact that so many of Europe’s elite clubs are in the hunt for Anderson will strengthen their ability to command a blockbuster fee.

Whether it is Bayern, City or United who secure his signature may simply boil down to who fronts the biggest offer once the summer window opens on 1 July.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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