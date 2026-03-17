Igor Thiago: Man United hold talks for Brentford star as price tag is set



Manchester United have held internal discussions over the prospect of signing red-hot Brentford striker Igor Thiago in a repeat of last summer’s blockbuster raid on the Gtech Community Stadium, according to a new report.

Running it back

One of the Red Devils’ most expensive signings under INEOS was last year’s £71 million capture of Bryan Mbeumo, who had just produced the best campaign of his career in the 2024/25 season.

The Cameroon international returned 20 goals and eight assists in the Premier League as he took on the burden of leading the Bees’ attack in the wake of Ivan Toney’s big-money exit to Saudi Arabia.

Only Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak scored more than Mbeumo – with all three playing for Champions League sides, in comparison to 10th-placed Brentford.

INEOS identified the versatile forward as a solution to their woes, given United had just endured the worst season in the Premier League era with a record low for position, points, losses and goals. A reliable goal-scorer, with an outstanding work-rate and attitude, was seen as an essential addition, particularly as the club’s rivals were also gunning for his signature.

After a month of fraught negotiations, United eventually struck the £71m deal with Brentford, having opened proceedings with a £55m bid, and Mbeumo completed a dream switch to Old Trafford. The former Troyes star is the team’s joint top scorer this season, along with fellow summer recruit Benjamin Sesko, though he has more assists than his Slovenian teammate.

However, a report relayed by GIVEMESPORT now reveals United are considering a move for Thiago to provide more attacking thrust up front alongside Sesko, given the success of last summer’s raid on west London.

Brentford’s next star

Signed in 2024 from Club Brugge, Thiago endured a difficult debut campaign for Brentford, missing much of the campaign with injury. However, this season he has absolutely shone, propelling the Bees to seventh place and on the verge of qualifying for European football for the first time.

The Brazilian striker, who earned his first call-up for the Seleção this week, has scored 19 goals in 30 games, second only to Haaland with 22. This form has put a number of the Premier League’s biggest clubs on red alert over a summer swoop, including United.

The Red Devils are reported to have already held “discussions behind the scenes” about Thiago and are “primed to make an official move once the transfer window opens.”

The dismal form of Joshua Zirkzee since arriving from Bologna in 2024 sees both the club and the forward desperate to escape Old Trafford this summer. If the Dutchman departs, it would leave Sesko as the only senior striker in the squad.

Thiago will not prove an easy acquisition, however, given the 24-year-old marksman put pen to paper on a new contract until 2031 last week, strengthening Brentford’s negotiation position.

They are understood to be “demanding in the region of £71 million to part with their star striker for a second summer in a row” – the same price Mbeumo cost. But it feels likely if Thiago maintains his red-hot form, his club will be able to demand even more than they did for his former teammate last summer.

Arsenal, Aston Villa and Chelsea are all believed to be rivalling United in the hunt for the Brazilian, given the scarcity of Premier League-proven goal scorers on the market, offering further scope for Brentford to demand a club-record fee.

Final Thoughts

A £71 million outlay, or more, on a rotational striker would be an exorbitant purchase at a time when United’s midfield is in desperate need of an overhaul. Furthermore, after a quiet start in a red shirt, Sesko has exploded to life in 2026 with a series of match-winning goals that are as well taken as they are crucial.

A more reliable partner in crime for the 22-year-old Slovenian than the sinking Dutchman currently in the squad would be a positive move. However, a cheaper option who will be content sitting on the bench is a better option than a player yet to hit his prime himself, even if Thiago has previously admitted he was a fan of the Red Devils growing up.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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