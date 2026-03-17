Joshua Zirkzee: Man United will take hit to be rid of misfiring Dutch striker

Manchester United are willing to take a significant financial hit to ensure Joshua Zirkzee leaves Old Trafford, according to a new report from Italy.

The Sinking Dutchman

Zirkzee has struggled acutely since arriving from Bologna in 2024, despite having just won Serie A’s Young Player of the Year award. The 24-year-old forward’s profile – a 6’4 hulk with outstanding technique and creativity – should have translated well to the Premier League, given his obvious physical gifts.

However, the Dutchman lacks the ability to apply them effectively, often being left short by the speed and intensity of English football.

He has resembled a ‘false’ nine in the truest sense of the word, lacking both the goals to justify playing up top and enough assists to function as a playmaker deeper on the pitch. Nine goals and four assists in 69 appearances in a red shirt tell their own story of the failings of a £36.5 million centre-forward.

A return to Italy was on the cards in January, with Juventus and AS Roma both making advances towards a deal. The Giallorossi are even understood to have agreed a loan move with an obligation to buy.

But United’s lack of depth up front, as a result of the Africa Cup of Nations and injuries, as well as the change in the dugout – Michael Carrick replacing Ruben Amorim as interim coach – led to any departures from M16 being ruled out.

An Exit This Summer

After being largely unfavoured by Amorim, Zirkzee’s lack of minutes on the pitch has continued under Carrick, with only 28 minutes across four cameo appearances since the 44-year-old Englishman took the helm. The Netherlands international is understood to be ready to push to leave Old Trafford again this summer, with interest in Serie A expected to be renewed.

However, United are now willing to match this effort as the club looks to cut their losses on a player whose skillset makes the prospect of success in England a remote one. Italian outlet Tuttomercato Web reveals the Red Devils are even willing to accept bids as low as £22m to facilitate an exit.

From a PSR perspective, Zirkzee’s outstanding ‘book value’ from a £36.5m transfer over a five-year deal means United would have to sell for just under £22m to not incur a negative hit from his sale.

Final Thoughts

It is a damning indictment on the deal to bring Zirkzee to United that INEOS are now simply willing to break even on a player who arrived with such an exciting reputation. And it is this failing which will have undoubtedly led the club’s hierarchy to prioritise two Premier League-proven forwards in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo last summer.

A return to the slower pace of Italian football is the best move for both Zirkzee and United, with the hope that a minimum offer of £22m will arrive for the Schiedam native.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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