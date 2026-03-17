Leny Yoro: Man United star makes feelings clear on Harry Maguire

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has made it clear that he wants Harry Maguire to remain at Old Trafford beyond this season, as the young Frenchman continues to find his feet in English football.

According to BBC Sport, the 20-year-old spoke warmly about the role Maguire has played in helping him through the early stages of his United career.

Yoro did not hide his feelings on the matter, observing: “Having Harry in the team is good for us. I hope he’s going to extend his contract and he can stay with us.”

Yoro values Maguire’s experience

Although Yoro arrived from Lille in a deal worth £52 million in 2024, he still sees himself as a player with plenty to learn. Furthermore, this is where the England international has become especially important.

The France Under-21 international highlighted that the experienced defender has been a constant source of guidance both during matches and away from them.

“With all the experiences he has, he spoke to me a lot on the pitch and gave a lot of tips. That is helping me a lot,” the youngster argued.

Moreover, Yoro also offered a glimpse into how detailed those conversations can be, insisting that: “Even before the game, during the week, we speak a lot about the opponent. Sometimes he speaks before the game, or at halftime, about positioning as well.”

In addition, for a centre-back still adapting to the club, league and the demands that come with life at the top level, this kind of support could prove invaluable over the long term.

Contract issue looms over Old Trafford

Meanwhile, the significance of Yoro’s comments is heightened by the uncertainty surrounding Maguire’s own future at the club.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season. And while it is anticipated that a new deal will eventually be agreed, there has not yet been a resolution.

Essentially, this means Maguire could still leave in the summer, even if the expectation is that fresh terms will be found before then. Yoro’s public backing, therefore, underlines the value Maguire appears to bring beyond his performances alone.

“Playing with him is really good for me,” the starlet remarked in his final analysis, clearly showing how Maguire is seen by his younger team-mate as an important voice, both on and off the pitch.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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