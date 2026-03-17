Malachi Sharpe: Man United youngster goes on trial at Burnley



Manchester United’s Malachi Sharpe has gone on trial at fellow Premier League club Burnley.

The 20-year-old featured for Burnley’s Under-21s on Monday night in a 0-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. But with his contract set to expire in June 2026, he is expected to leave the Red Devils in search of a new club.

Sharpe started the match for Burnley and was given 45 minutes to impress, but was unable to get on the scoresheet as the match remained 0-0 at the break, which is when his night ended.

Ultimately, it was another former United winger who made the difference on the night, as Nehemiah Oriola scored one and assisted one to earn Brighton the win. Oriola departed United to join Brighton in 2023.

Malachi Sharpe’s time at United

Sharpe joined United in 2021 from Derby County alongside James Scanlon and Sekou Kaba. Since then, Sharpe has been a regular feature for the U-18s and U-21s as he looked to follow in the footsteps of his first cousin once removed, Viv Anderson.

A winger with blistering pace, Sharpe has regularly caused trouble with his movement in behind opposition backlines, which saw him score six goals in 17 appearances for United’s U-21s last season.

Hampered by injuries this season, the Scottish youth international missed the first half of the campaign but has made nine appearances since returning in December.

After five years at Old Trafford, Sharpe’s time at the club is coming to a close, but he has shown plenty of talent in the red shirt, which will certainly attract interest from other clubs.

United connection at Burnley

If Sharpe makes a permanent move to Burnley, he would join a large contingent of Carrington graduates at the Premier League club.

The Lancashire club most notably has counts stars such as Axel Tuanzebe, Hannibal Mejbri and Owen Dodgson amongst their first-team ranks.

But there are also a number of former United players throughout Burnley’s academy ranks as well, including Luca Scanlon, who made the move last season.

Charlie Veevers, who spent a decade at United, was also in Burnley’s Under-21s matchday squad on Monday night. Other United connections who have featured for Burnley’s Under-21s include Logan Pye and Hamzat Balogun.

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