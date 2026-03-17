Marc Skinner defends Man United coach after worrying accusation



Manchester United boss Marc Skinner launched a passionate defence of assistant coach Dan Bale, who has been accused of intimidation tactics during Sunday’s League Cup final loss to Chelsea.

League Cup final heartbreak

Chelsea retained their Women’s League Cup title with a 2-0 win over United at Ashton Gate.

Lauren James and Aggie Beever-Jones found the back of the net to register their third victory over United in the League Cup.

Skinner expressed his frustration at the nature of the defeat, heavily criticising his side’s performance in both penalty areas. His sentiments were echoed by Swedish star Julia Zigiotti Olme, who called on the team to quickly get over the setback and focus on their upcoming fixtures.

A video has since surfaced on social media, which appears to show Bale covering his mouth and saying something to Beever-Jones as she was preparing to enter the pitch.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor said about the incident, “I will speak with Aggie and see, but also we had some other moments where sometimes I heard some comments. I will always be a manager who respects the opposition no matter what happened in the game – and it would be nice for everyone to do the same.”

Skinner spoke on Tuesday morning and denied any wrongdoing on Bale’s part.

Skinner defends coach

Skinner said [as quoted by the Daily Mail], “I’m aware of a clip circulating online. I think from our perspective, Dan’s gone to speak to the fourth (official), which you don’t see after that. When (the camera) pans and (Beever-Jones) disappears, he’s actually speaking to the fourth official.”

“I think he’s had a brief conversation with a Chelsea player and, look, I’ve heard conversations about intimidation, there’s nothing to do with that.”

“I’ve got nothing but respect for Sonia, for her team, for the club and I think it’s just a small moment in an intense game where it’s been caught on camera, but there’s really nothing in it.”

Skinner added, “The reality was when (Chelsea’s) Nat Bjorn came off with her injury, I went straight up to her to ask her if she was all right. You often have conversations between players and coaches.”

“We’re all one big family in terms of football. That’s the respect level.”

United return to Women’s Super League action on Wednesday when they go away to West Ham.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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