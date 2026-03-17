Mason Greenwood: Man United will profit from Juventus and Atletico war

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has enjoyed a strong run of form since officially leaving the club in the summer of 2024.

Marseille have benefited from Greenwood’s acrimonious exit from Old Trafford, with the Englishman impressing during his time in Ligue 1. So much so that two European heavyweights are now showing interest in the former United man, with attention ramping up as the summer window approaches.

Italian giants circling

Greenwood’s 25 goals in 39 games across all competitions this season have made him one of the most in-form forwards on the continent, and Serie A giants Juventus are plotting a move at the end of the campaign.

As reported by goal.com, the Old Lady have made Greenwood their “primary target” this summer as they look to revamp their squad in Turin.

Juventus have come up short in their attempts at a title challenge this year, despite an encouraging start to the campaign, and are desperate to bridge the gap next term. The hierarchy at the club see Greenwood as the ideal candidate to improve their options in attacking areas and are hoping to strike a deal with Marseille.

However, the French club have slapped a £42 million price tag on their star man, with Juventus hoping they can come up with a creative solution to the asking price given their financial restraints. Italian media suggest that Jonathan David or Edon Zhegrova could form part of a deal to lower the fee, with United holding a significant sell-on clause.

Additional interest from Spain

However, as reported by teamtalk.com, Juventus will have to be quick if they are to guarantee the capture of the 24-year-old, with Spanish giants Atlético Madrid also monitoring Greenwood’s situation.

Atlético themselves are ready for a busy summer, with Julián Álvarez expected to leave the Metropolitano Stadium, which would leave a huge hole in Diego Simeone’s attacking armoury. Greenwood’s name reportedly “ranks highly” on the wish list of the powers that be in Madrid, who are ready to bring the forward back to La Liga.

Before his move to Marseille, Greenwood spent a season on loan at neighbours Getafe, where he impressed on his first return to the game after being frozen out by United.

After negotiating a 50% sell-on clause in Greenwood’s transfer to Marseille, INEOS will be keeping a keen eye on any developments regarding the forward, with the Red Devils ready for a huge summer at the Theatre of Dreams.

Any kind of bidding war between two European giants will benefit United significantly, with everything the club raise in the summer expected to be reinvested straight back into the playing squad.

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