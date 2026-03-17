Mika Godts: Man United take major step towards signing Ajax star

Manchester United have accelerated their pursuit of Ajax starlet Mika Godts after jumping the growing queue for the 20-year-old winger, according to the latest report.

Once Bitten, Not Shy

The Red Devils would be forgiven for imposing a self-imposed ban on targeting wingers at the Johan Cruyff Arena after the club’s last purchase. In a long line of transfer mistakes in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, the €95 million deal for Antony in the summer of 2022 is arguably the worst.

The 25-year-old Brazil international, who joined Real Betis for €25 million last summer after spending the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan in Seville, returned just 12 goals and five assists across three years at Old Trafford.

It was clear after just a few months that the São Paulo native was woefully short of the requisite physicality to succeed in England. There were serious questions over Erik ten Hag’s judgement as a result, given the recruitment department were understood to have valued Antony at almost a third of the price United ended up paying.

However, Godts, the latest wing wizard on offer in Amsterdam, looks a far surer bet than his Brazilian predecessor, given his attractive combination of age, price and goal-scoring prowess. A report relayed by The Peoples Person revealed the Mancunian club are closely monitoring the 20-year-old winger, who has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in a superb campaign for Ajax.

United make contact

Transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri reveals United have “officially made contact” with their Dutch counterparts to “explore the potential terms of a deal” for Godts.

The Belgium Under-21 international is described as “one of the main attractions” this summer and is “expected to leave” Ajax, with both Arsenal and Liverpool also understood to be tracking his progress.

A right-footed left-winger, Godts is an excellent dribbler who thrives when cutting inside on his stronger foot. His output has gone to another level this season, however, as the youngster appears to have got to grips with the speed of senior football.

United are prioritising reinforcements on the left-hand side as INEOS look to bring more balance to the side, given the potent pairing of Amad and Bryan Mbeumo is not matched on the opposite flank.

Ajax are understood to be asking for a fee in the region of £27 million for their prized asset. His contract in the Dutch capital is running until 2029, giving De Godenzonen a strong negotiating position.

Final Thoughts

The prospective price for Godts shows INEOS have learned from the mistakes of their predecessors at Old Trafford, though there always remains the risk of a new signing from abroad failing to adapt to the physicality of Premier League football.

However, the bulk of the summer war chest will be directed towards a midfield rebuild, with the club’s primary targets – Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton – all expected to cost up to £100 million.

As such, a cheaper deal for a talented left-winger may be as far as United’s budget will extend, given the pressing need to fix an engine room threatening to stall next season.

Featured image Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images

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