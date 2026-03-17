Murillo: Man United handed perfect motivation to press on with £70m deal



Manchester United could look into signing a defender this summer.

Injuries have been severely troubling their defensive squad depth. With Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt currently sidelined, Harry Maguire was also out for a spell not too long ago.

At different points this season, United have had at least two of their centre-backs unavailable simultaneously.

A centre-back signing, therefore, cannot be overlooked. While United fans will hope their luck with injuries improves going forward, the better way to insure themselves against these recurring struggles is by bringing in another top centre-back.

Murillo

If the Red Devils are to sign a defender, it could well be Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, the defender most persistently linked with a move to M16.

All eyes have been on whether INEOS will turn those transfer links into a concrete move, and now United’s decision-makers have been handed the perfect motivation to press on.

Murillo transfer boost

According to Sports Boom, there is already a plan in place at the City Ground for life without the Brazilian. The UK outlet reports:

“Nottingham Forest are monitoring Lloyd Kelly’s potential availability this summer, as they look to guard against finding themselves exposed if Murillo is lured away.”

The report goes on to reveal:

“Evangelos Marinakis, Forest’s owner, is expected to drive a hard bargain if either Chelsea, Manchester United or Kelly’s former club Newcastle decide to test his resolve to keep hold of one of the City Ground’s most prized assets.

“However, if the price is right, the Greek could be tempted to sell if Kelly is allowed to leave Italy.”

Clear transfer hint by Forest

The fact that the Tricky Trees are already planning for Murillo’s potential departure is a clear signal they are open to his exit, with a £70 million price tag already floated. That, surely, is enough motivation for United to press on.

If he is truly a defender they admire, they should be willing to pursue this deal. With his Premier League experience, technical ability, and aggressive defending, Murillo could be a superb defensive addition.

As Joe Worrall of Burnley put it: “Murillo is an amazing talent. One thing I can say is he’s a really good kid, and he’s someone who works hard in training. He’s a fighter and clearly knows what it takes to get to the level because he’s performing at it now – he’s no fluke.”

These are precisely the kinds of players to lead United’s resurgence and get the club back to where it belongs.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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