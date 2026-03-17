Wayne Rooney responds to Man United’s admiration for Roberto De Zerbi

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has weighed in on reports linking Roberto De Zerbi with the Old Trafford hot seat as pressure on the club’s hierarchy ramps up.

Waiting until the summer

INEOS are intent on waiting until the summer before reaching a final decision on the long-term successor to Ruben Amorim. The 40-year-old tactician was given his marching orders after an explosive fallout with sporting director Jason Wilcox following the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 30.

Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher took charge in the Portuguese’s absence, before Michael Carrick was made caretaker until the end of the season, beating out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruud van Nistelrooy in the process. Appointing the 44-year-old Englishman had two primary purposes: securing Champions League qualification and affording INEOS time to source a permanent head coach for next season.

However, the remarkable transformation Carrick has overseen in just two months has led to calls for the former midfielder to be handed the keys at the Theatre of Dreams permanently, especially as the pool of external candidates narrows by the week.

Thomas Tuchel was understood to be United’s first-choice target, having previously come close to taking the job in the summer of 2024 to replace Erik ten Hag. But the German is set to remain as England manager for another two years after putting pen to paper on a contract extension with the Three Lions.

Similarly, Carlo Ancelotti’s reign as Brazil manager will continue after the World Cup in North America this summer, despite the Italian having many admirers at Old Trafford.

De Zerbi, formerly of Brighton & Hove Albion and, until recently, Marseille, was also interviewed at the same time as Tuchel in 2024. However, the 46-year-old’s salary demands were exorbitant and a deal never progressed beyond initial talks, with Ten Hag remaining in place until the Dutchman was dismissed less than five months later.

De Zerbi’s availability after suddenly departing the Stade Vélodrome last month, in combination with two of the other frontrunners being ruled out, has seen him climb the ranks of United’s list. However, Rooney has warned INEOS that appointing the fiery Italian would be a mistake, particularly given the safe pair of hands already in place at Old Trafford.

Stick with Carrick

The club’s record goal scorer believes De Zerbi would be a “risk” that could lead to “another backwards step if [he] doesn’t work”. De Zerbi has a track record of public outbursts and clashes, with players and executives, that bears a striking resemblance to a certain prickly Portuguese coach from Lisbon.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (as relayed by The Mirror), Rooney was asked whether sticking with Carrick or twisting with another manager was the wisest move for the Red Devils this summer.

“Michael knows, he’s been at that club, he was at that club for a long time, he knows what that takes, and, yeah, he’s a good manager, I think he’s shown that. He’s shown everyone he has no problem managing at this level, the players have responded to him, the fans are responding to him, so why would you change it?

“Why would you go and try to find someone who is a risk – like if you say De Zerbi, it’s another one where you’re going into thinking this could be a risk and you take another backwards step if that doesn’t work, so, for me, (Carrick) has to get it.”

Final Thoughts

Rooney raises an important point in regards to the risks that picking a coach like De Zerbi brings, particularly given the issues his predecessor faced across a torrid 14 months at the helm. At a minimum, Carrick has the mental fortitude to deal with the magnitude of a footballing superpower like United, given he has been a player, a coach, and a manager at Old Trafford.

And given how often this pressure has caused a range of coaches, including some of the world’s most experienced operators, to crumble under its weight, this trait cannot be undervalued by INEOS this summer.

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social