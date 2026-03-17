Wilfred Ndidi: Man United still chasing Besiktas star through swap deal

Manchester United remain interested in signing Wilfred Ndidi, with Besiktas open to the possibility of a swap deal this summer, according to a new report from Türkiye.

From Winter to Summer

The Red Devils were linked with a move for Ndidi in the January transfer window as the club considered reinforcements in midfield. Interestingly, the 29-year-old enforcer is understood to have emerged as a target due to the recommendation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was interviewed for the interim coach role in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s dismissal.

Solskjaer had coached Ndidi while in charge at Besiktas and praised the former Leicester City star’s attitude and leadership, both on and off the pitch. INEOS ultimately opted for Michael Carrick over the Norwegian, with the team’s form since the former England international took charge serving as a testament to this decision.

After Sunday’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa, United are currently third in the Premier League table and are one of the strongest contenders to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

However, there were concerns amongst the hierarchy about an overdependence on Casemiro, with Manuel Ugarte proving to be an incapable deputy in the Brazilian‘s absence. This led to Ndidi being explored as a short-term option in the final week of the winter window, though a deal for the Nigeria international never progressed beyond initial talks.

But Fanatik reports United will look to reignite a move this summer, with Besiktas said to be similarly interested in out-of-favour goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

A Swap Deal

The Turkish outlet reveals United may look to “resume negotiations” for Ndidi towards the end of the season, with Besiktas “considering a potential sale”. It is “expected” that the Süper Lig side will look to include Bayindir in negotiations, as head coach Sergen Yalçın views the 27-year-old United star as a “priority target”.

Colombian goalkeeper Devis Vásquez joined Besiktas from AS Roma in January on loan, but has yet to play a single minute, with Yalçın understood to be unimpressed. As such, a new shot-stopper is considered essential at the Tüpraş Stadium.

United are keen to shift Bayindir after the emergence of Senne Lammens relegated him to the bench following the 23-year-old Belgian’s £18.1 million switch from Royal Antwerp last summer.

The Turkish international has cast an unsteady figure in his limited opportunities between the sticks at Old Trafford, struggling with crosses and distributing the ball. If he could be included in a deal to sign a target in a position of need, it would constitute his best contribution as a United player.

Final Thoughts

Ndidi is a Premier League-proven midfielder with a wealth of experience at club and international level, who offers as much in the dressing room as he does on the pitch. His defensive metrics remain outstanding, though he does not offer as much once the ball is recovered.

The Nigerian captain was a sensible target to consider in January as a short-term fix to help secure Champions League football. However, if United are to return to Europe’s elite competition, they will need more savvy operators in the middle of the pitch to have any chance of success.

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