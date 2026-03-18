Home » Beckham reacts with classy message as Bruno Fernandes breaks record

Beckham reacts with classy message as Bruno Fernandes breaks record

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Bruno Fernandes


Manchester United icon David Beckham has sent a classy message to Bruno Fernandes after the captain recently broke his assist record for the club.

Fernandes surpasses Beckham

Fernandes delivered a superb performance on Sunday to help United to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The Portugal international ran the show as United consolidated third place in the Premier League, with Champions League qualification now firmly within reach.

Casemiro broke the deadlock after heading home Fernandes’ brilliant corner-kick delivery. Ross Barkley drew Villa level but Fernandes was at it again, this time fashioning a chance for Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian applied an impressive finish to restore United’s advantage.

Benjamin Sesko was brought on from the bench and added a third to secure the victory for the Red Devils.

Fernandes‘ two assists saw him match and then surpass Beckham for the most assists by a United player in a Premier League season.

Beckham had been holding the record since he tallied 15 assists in the 1999/2000 campaign.

Fernandes also became just the third player in United’s history to reach a century of both goals and assists. He is only joined by Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs.

Reacting to Fernandes’ achievement, Beckham’s class showed.

Beckham sends message to Fernandes

Beckham said, “Congratulations to a special player.”

The 50-year-old also posted a series of pictures on his Instagram, in which he honoured Fernandes.

In one, Beckham captioned the image with the message, “Congratulations my friend, an amazing achievement.”

David Beckham's story on Instagram about Bruno Fernandes

He also published photos of himself and Fernandes wearing an iconic United kit.

David Beckham's story on Instagram about Bruno Fernandes

David Beckham's story on Instagram about Bruno Fernandes

(Photos via David Beckham’s Instagram)

United are back in action on Friday away at Bournemouth. Given his current run of form, Fernandes will undoubtedly fancy his chances of making the difference yet again.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Wayne Rooney responds to Man United’s admiration for...

Mason Greenwood: Man United will profit from Juventus...

Sergio Romero: Former Man United cult hero makes...

Wayne Rooney: Man United legend fire backs in...

Rio Ferdinand savagely trolls journalist over ridiculous Michael...

Antonio Valencia: Former Man United captain to take...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.