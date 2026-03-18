Beckham reacts with classy message as Bruno Fernandes breaks record



Manchester United icon David Beckham has sent a classy message to Bruno Fernandes after the captain recently broke his assist record for the club.

Fernandes surpasses Beckham

Fernandes delivered a superb performance on Sunday to help United to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The Portugal international ran the show as United consolidated third place in the Premier League, with Champions League qualification now firmly within reach.

Casemiro broke the deadlock after heading home Fernandes’ brilliant corner-kick delivery. Ross Barkley drew Villa level but Fernandes was at it again, this time fashioning a chance for Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian applied an impressive finish to restore United’s advantage.

Benjamin Sesko was brought on from the bench and added a third to secure the victory for the Red Devils.

Fernandes‘ two assists saw him match and then surpass Beckham for the most assists by a United player in a Premier League season.

Beckham had been holding the record since he tallied 15 assists in the 1999/2000 campaign.

Fernandes also became just the third player in United’s history to reach a century of both goals and assists. He is only joined by Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs.

Reacting to Fernandes’ achievement, Beckham’s class showed.

Beckham sends message to Fernandes

Beckham said, “Congratulations to a special player.”

The 50-year-old also posted a series of pictures on his Instagram, in which he honoured Fernandes.

In one, Beckham captioned the image with the message, “Congratulations my friend, an amazing achievement.”

He also published photos of himself and Fernandes wearing an iconic United kit.

(Photos via David Beckham’s Instagram)

United are back in action on Friday away at Bournemouth. Given his current run of form, Fernandes will undoubtedly fancy his chances of making the difference yet again.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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