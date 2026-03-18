Bruno Fernandes scoops award for record tally this season after Villa win



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has bagged a top award following his brilliant performance against Aston Villa last weekend.

Fernandes masterclass

Fernandes ran the show as United eased to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Villa at Old Trafford, to boost their chances of finishing within the guaranteed Champions League spots.

Casemiro, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko got on the scoresheet but it was Fernandes who was the standout man.

He assisted two of the goals in sublime fashion and in the process, set a new United record.

The Portugal international’s two assists saw him surpass David Beckham to become the United player with the most assists in a Premier League season with 16. Beckham had been holding the record since the 1999/2000 campaign when he provided 15 assists.

Fernandes also became just the third United player in United’s history to reach a century of goals and assists after Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney.

Incredibly, Fernandes achieved this feat in fewer games than football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes took fewer games to reach 100 goals and 100 assists than Messi and Ronaldo 👑 An incredible achievement 👏 pic.twitter.com/14IzmP1CEi — LiveScore (@livescore) March 17, 2026

Fernandes’ masterclass vs. Villa earned him a place in the BBC and WhoScored’s Team of the Week XI selections. Now, he has received another major recognition.

Recognitions roll in

The Premier League have confirmed that Fernandes has won their Player of the Matchweek award.

He garnered most of the fan vote (53%), edging out Arsenal’s Max Dowman, who was ranked second (37%).

The other nominees were West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos (5%), Tottenham Hotspur’s (4%), and Newcastle United man Anthony Gordon (1%).

A complete performance sees Bruno Fernandes named Player of the Matchweek ⭐ The @ManUtd captain received a season-high number of votes! pic.twitter.com/V9sJWOuVbX — Premier League (@premierleague) March 18, 2026

The Premier League further note, “Fernandes’s total of 38,784 votes is the most received by a player in a Matchweek all season, beating the 38,550 that Patrick Dorgu received in Matchweek 23.”

Fernandes has now won the Player of the Matchweek award five times, which is three more than any other player this term.

United return to action on Friday when they go away to Bournemouth.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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