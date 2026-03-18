Bruno Fernandes sweeps double honours after standout Villa display



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has landed double honours following his brilliant performance during Sunday’s win over Aston Villa.

Fernandes stuns

Fernandes ran the show as United eased to a comfortable 3-1 win against Villa at Old Trafford to consolidate third place in the Premier League standings.

United took the lead in the 53rd minute through Casemiro, who rose highest to head home a fantastic corner-kick delivery from Fernandes.

But Ross Barkley wiped out United’s advantage with a well-taken goal.

However, United galvanised and launched an all-out assault on the visitors’ goal, with Fernandes at the heart of everything. The Portugal international then produced a moment of genius, releasing Matheus Cunha with a world-class through ball.

Cunha applied an equally impressive finish to restore United’s advantage. Benjamin Sesko then secured the win with a pivot after he was introduced from the bench.

Fernandes has been widely praised for his performance, with growing calls for him to be named the Premier League Player of the Season.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Red Devils have informed him they spare no effort to keep him at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

Fernandes’ heroics have earned him a place in the BBC and WhoScored’s Team of the Week selections.

Double delight

Troy Deeney included Fernandes in his BBC Team of the Week, as part of a midfield trio that also consists of Joe Willock (Newcastle) and James Milner (Brighton & Hove Albion).

On why he picked Fernandes, Deeney wrote, “Sixteen assists this season, beating David Beckham’s record in a single Premier League campaign for the club.”

“A wonderful performance from him. He is ‘Mr Manchester United.'”

Fernandes has registered the highest rating (8.52) in WhoScored’s XI.

The statisticians also named the 31-year-old their Premier League Player of the Week.

According to data from the last six Premier League games, he is also the most in-form player in the division.

Top 10 most-inform players in the Premier League (Last 6 appearances) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AeMRazxkeN — WhoScored (@WhoScored) March 17, 2026

There is simply no stopping Fernandes, who will likely be decisive on Friday when United make their way to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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