Carrick shares positive Noussair Mazraoui update ahead of Bournemouth game



Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick has issued a positive update on Noussair Mazraoui ahead of Friday’s meeting with Bournemouth.

Mazraoui fears

Earlier today, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez were both absent from training.

Martinez has missed United’s last four games with a calf injury. Mazraoui however, was named in the matchday squad for Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa. His absence from training was therefore a bit more worrying, given that he had already eased fears over the Newcastle knock to make himself available for the Villa game.

But Carrick has allayed fears, revealing that Mazraoui just felt under the weather and that’s why he was not in training.

Carrick noted that Mazraoui, whom he previously hailed as “fantastic“, should be available for selection against Bournemouth, although Martinez is out.

Carrick’s remarks

United’s interim head coach told reporters in his pre-match press conference, “It’s [a] similar [situation] really [with De Ligt] and frustrating for Matta. He’s obviously trying to work to get back but it’s just the back issue, really, that’s proving difficult. We’ll keep working as hard as we can, to get him back as quickly as we can.”

“[Lisandro is] closer, a lot closer. He’s getting there, so after this one. I think he’ll be alright. [Dorgu] is a bit further down the line but [Mazraoui] is just ill. He just wasn’t feeling too good today.”

Carrick talked about Mason Mount, who recently returned from the sidelines.

“Starting would be too much at this point, from training time and the exposure he’s had. It’s brilliant to have him back, he’s a fantastic player and great to have around the group.”

“The break coming up is a good time for him.”

The 44-year-old coach said about the Cherries, “It’s a tough game, a tough place to go. They’re on a really good run of form, but it’s a difficult game. Going there, we’ve had a good run, the boys are in good shape, but always a difficult game.”

“We know that. Really well-coached team and good energy, so we know we’ll be in for a game.”

Carrick opened up on Kobbie Mainoo, who has been a key cog in his plans since he temporarily replaced Ruben Amorim in the Old Trafford dugout.

According to the United boss, we haven’t seen the best of Mainoo yet.

“He can always improve on a lot of things, that’s the age he’s at just for starters. There’s so much more to come and develop and that’s just natural, that’s not a negative on Kobbie, that just the stage he’s in in his career, so hopefully he has got a lot layers to improve and keep developing on that.”

“I think he’s done really well. Not having a lot of football for a period of time to come in and play a run of games and find your rhythm. I think he did that really quickly and there’s a natural kind of flow really and I thought he was really good again on the weekend.”

Carrick added, “Putting in a performance where he did a little bit of everything and controlled the game and spells when he had to defend and it was really impressive.”

Alongside Mainoo, Carrick explained that Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire have put themselves in the frame for an England recall.

“I haven’t been in touch [with Tuchel]. For the boys, I’d love to see them picked for this one and for the summer.”

“I don’t have any influence on that, but the way they’re playing, they have put themselves in the picture and given themselves a chance. They are playing well enough to warrant a place.”

Bruno Fernandes has been widely praised for his stellar performance last weekend as United beat Aston Villa 3-1. There have been growing calls for the Portuguese playmaker to be named the PFA Player of the Year.

Asked about this, Carrick answered, “I think he’s had a fantastic season. It’s not so much who I would vote for, but I’m delighted he’s playing the way he is and having the impact he is having for us.”

“I love to see him in those conversations [about awards]. It says a lot about what is going on at this club. We’ll have to see how that pans out.”

Bournemouth vs. United kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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