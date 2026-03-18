Eduardo Camavinga: Liverpool’s position in race for United target revealed

Manchester United’s pursuit of a new midfielder has seen them rekindle their interest in Eduardo Camavinga. The Red Devils have been rewarded for their proactiveness in the transfer market last summer, when they focused almost entirely on the attack.

The attention now is very much on the midfield, due to Casemiro’s impending departure. The Brazilian, who has been a pillar in the middle of the park this season, will end his stay at Old Trafford when his contract expires in less than four months.

The 34 year old has played a key role in United’s rise under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, who has propelled them to third in the league table after 30 games. While recent reports have ignited talk of a possible U-turn from Casemiro, the Red Devils are keeping their options open.

United are already monitoring several Premier League-proven candidates to fill the veteran midfielder’s shoes. However, they have also been linked with Camavinga, who is a long-term target for the English giants.

Trophy-winning pedigree

Camavinga has enjoyed tremendous success since joining Real Madrid from Rennes in the summer of 2021. The Frenchman has won 11 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, which include two LaLiga titles and two Champions League trophies, among others.

The 23 year old’s trophy-winning pedigree makes him an enticing option for United, who have failed to win the Premier League or the Champions League since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Camavinga can be a dominant presence in midfield, and he is also capable of filling in at left-back. His versatility, as such, could be an added bonus for the Red Devils.

This season, the Frenchman has registered two goals and one assist in 33 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos, 19 of which have been starts.

Eduardo Camavinga Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 20 12 1 - 1 - 1,142' UEFA Champions League 10 5 1 1 1 - 455' Supercopa 2 2 - - - - 169' Copa del Rey 1 0 - - - - 25' Total 33 19 2 1 2 - 1,791'

Despite United’s recent preference for Premier League-proven candidates, the chance to sign Camavinga could be too hard to turn down. However, it now appears that their bitter rivals are already working to pour cold water on their plans.

Liverpool leading Camavinga race

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer. The report states: “Intermediaries acting on behalf of Eduardo Camavinga have begun briefing clubs that the Real Madrid midfielder will be available for transfer this summer, with Liverpool currently leading the chase, but with Manchester United and Chelsea both also registering early interest, TEAMtalk can confirm.”

The report adds that the Frenchman’s entourage has established preliminary contact with several Premier League clubs, although the player would prefer a move to London.

“TEAMtalk understands the France international would be keen on a move to London, although there is a key condition attached to any potential switch: the club pursuing him would need to be competing in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool are also long-term admirers of the midfielder and remain what sources have described as ‘very attentive to his situation’.”

“Chelsea and Manchester United have also asked to be kept informed about developments. Both clubs are understood to be exploring options to strengthen their central midfield depth ahead of next season.”

Camavinga is valued at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Real Madrid will not stand in his way if he wants to leave. Meanwhile, the player is reportedly keen to secure regular game time and is assessing his options ahead of the summer.

Final Thoughts

Camavinga has suffered from injuries in recent years, missing 45 games for club and country since the start of last season. While he could be a fantastic addition to United’s squad, the Red Devils must carefully assess his fitness issues before making a move.

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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