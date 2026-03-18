Home » Ethan Wheatley: Man United loanee out of his depth again

Ethan Wheatley: Man United loanee out of his depth again

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Ethan Wheatley

Manchester United had two players on loan duty on Tuesday night.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are in action this season, click here.

Ethan Wheatley

Wheatley joined Bradford City in the January window after a spell at League Two side Northampton Town.

The academy graduate played four times for the first team, making his debut in the 2023-2024 season under Erik ten Hag. The Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year winner has failed to score a goal for Bradford in seven matches despite receiving his fair share of starts.

Wheatley was given a start against Mansfield Town in the Bantams’ 1-1 draw. The young striker failed to take his chance once again, as he was withdrawn at half-time by head coach Graham Alexander.

He struggled to get involved in the game, failing to attempt a shot in the match.

The young striker’s invisibility in the match was also evident in his failure to attempt a key pass or complete a successful dribble.

Wheatley did manage to complete seven of his 10 passes and made one tackle in the game.

The 20-year-old was very poor in duels, being outmuscled in seven of his eight contests on the ground and in the air.

The striker will likely next be in action on Saturday afternoon away to Burton Albion.

Ethan Wheatley stats vs Mansfield

MetricValue
Goals0
Assists0
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches21
Unsuccessful touches3
Dribbles (successful)1 (0)
Possession lost10
Total carrying distance52.1 m
Carries7
Progressive carries1
Total progression23.6 m
Progressive carrying distance12.1 m
Longest progressive carry9.8 m
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes7/10 (70%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)6/9 (67%)
Passes in own half (acc.)1/1 (100%)
Defensive contributions1
Tackles (won)1 (1)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Ground duels (won)5 (1)
Aerial duels (won)3 (0)
Fouls2
Dribbled past0

Gabriele Biancheri

The young striker played the final 32 minutes of Rotherham United’s 0-5 loss to Peterborough United.

He did not have any shots on goal but did complete one successful dribble attempt.

Biancheri also completed 83% of his passes and won his only ground duel during his half an hour on the pitch.

The attacker will next be in action on Saturday afternoon away to Lincoln City.

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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