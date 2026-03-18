Ethan Wheatley: Man United loanee out of his depth again

Manchester United had two players on loan duty on Tuesday night.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are in action this season, click here.

Ethan Wheatley

Wheatley joined Bradford City in the January window after a spell at League Two side Northampton Town.

The academy graduate played four times for the first team, making his debut in the 2023-2024 season under Erik ten Hag. The Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year winner has failed to score a goal for Bradford in seven matches despite receiving his fair share of starts.

Wheatley was given a start against Mansfield Town in the Bantams’ 1-1 draw. The young striker failed to take his chance once again, as he was withdrawn at half-time by head coach Graham Alexander.

He struggled to get involved in the game, failing to attempt a shot in the match.

The young striker’s invisibility in the match was also evident in his failure to attempt a key pass or complete a successful dribble.

Wheatley did manage to complete seven of his 10 passes and made one tackle in the game.

The 20-year-old was very poor in duels, being outmuscled in seven of his eight contests on the ground and in the air.

The striker will likely next be in action on Saturday afternoon away to Burton Albion.

Ethan Wheatley stats vs Mansfield

Metric Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 21 Unsuccessful touches 3 Dribbles (successful) 1 (0) Possession lost 10 Total carrying distance 52.1 m Carries 7 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 23.6 m Progressive carrying distance 12.1 m Longest progressive carry 9.8 m Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 7/10 (70%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 6/9 (67%) Passes in own half (acc.) 1/1 (100%) Defensive contributions 1 Tackles (won) 1 (1) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Ground duels (won) 5 (1) Aerial duels (won) 3 (0) Fouls 2 Dribbled past 0

Gabriele Biancheri

The young striker played the final 32 minutes of Rotherham United’s 0-5 loss to Peterborough United.

He did not have any shots on goal but did complete one successful dribble attempt.

Biancheri also completed 83% of his passes and won his only ground duel during his half an hour on the pitch.

The attacker will next be in action on Saturday afternoon away to Lincoln City.

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