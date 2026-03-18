Ex-United duo Mikaël Silvestre and Wes Brown gush over Leny Yoro



Former Manchester United defenders Mikaël Silvestre and Wes Brown have had their say on Leny Yoro, highlighting one of the most impressive traits about the star.

Increased responsibilities

With Lisandro Martinez sidelined by a calf injury, Yoro’s role at United has grown in prominence over recent weeks.

Martinez has missed the last four games. In his absence, Michael Carrick has turned to Yoro, pairing the Frenchman with Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defence.

Just as he did with Martinez, Maguire has struck a solid partnership with Yoro. The pair especially combined brilliantly last weekend as United cruised to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Yoro got the better of Watkins, matching him physically in the duels and demonstrating real composure in possession.

Carrick spoke to reporters after the final whistle and claimed that there is still a lot more to come from Yoro.

Martinez will not be available for selection during Friday’s meeting with Bournemouth, providing another chance for Yoro to catch the eye.

The 20-year-old appeared on the Inside Carrington podcast alongside Silvestre and Wes Brown, where his first years at Old Trafford were discussed.

Silvestre hailed Yoro for the maturity he has demonstrated early in his career, likening him to Wayne Rooney. Silvestre also shared his verdict on the player, expressing hope that he will be at the club for many years to come.

Yoro praised

Silvestre said about Yoro, whom he watched debut in France as a 16-year-old, “It’s his maturity. The understanding of the game and the calmness, because at the back, the manager’s not going to put you in if you’re making mistakes.”

“You need to be there straight away, and that’s what he did.”

“You check his date of birth, and you are like, ‘are you sure?’. It was the same with Wazza [Wayne Rooney]. Even if Wazza was a bit more agitated on the pitch. It’s the way you perform, you think, ‘no, this boy is not 16 or 17.'”

“With Leny, it was like this in Ligue 1 straightaway.”

Silvestre added, “He had a very high-level package already at such a young age, so straightaway, he was on the radar of a lot of big teams. He progressed quickly, and I was surprised he left Lille that early. It was great for United to snatch him from Real Madrid.”

Asked to tell Yoro what he things of him, Brown said, “When I watch Leny, as a defender, it’s always difficult coming in at a young age. But first of all, you’re looking at the attributes, and he’s got all of them – he’s tall and quick.”

“You just hope he stays fit and he’ll be in the United shirt for many, many years.”

“He’s been fantastic every time he’s played, especially the West Ham game.”

Bournemouth vs. United kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social