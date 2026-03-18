FA Youth Cup Match Report: Manchester United U18s 3-2 Sunderland U18s



Manchester United Under-18s hosted Sunderland at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the FA Youth Cup.

The quarter-final affair was watched by 2,516 inside the Theatre of Dreams, including United legends Michael Carrick, Wayne Rooney, John O’Shea, and current first-team keeper Senne Lammens.

Darren Fletcher’s side were bolstered by the return of Chido Obi, who had suffered a head injury earlier in the month for the Under-21s against Chelsea.

First half

The two sides exchanged half-chances as they worked their way into the match, but it was Obi who had the first big opportunity of the game.

Some nice one-touch passing from United ended with JJ Gabriel feeding Obi into the box, who shifted the ball onto his left foot but his effort went narrowly wide of the post.

United pinned Sunderland back into their own half for the majority of the opening 45 minutes, but found it tough to carve open clear opportunities.

Godwill Kukonki came close to doing it single-handedly when he charged past three defenders, but his cutback was blocked for a corner.

It took until the 43rd minute and a wonder strike from Noah Ajayi to give United the lead heading into the break. Ajayi picked up the ball near the halfway line before driving forward unopposed and powering into the bottom left corner from 30 yards.

Noah Ajayi, that is phenomenal 😱 The @ManUtd winger gives them the lead from distance in the #FAYouthCup 👏 📺 Watch live on the Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/eIsNdggktR — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 18, 2026

Second half

The visitors came out like a new side in the second half, though, forcing Cameron Byrne-Hughes into some early interventions.

It was Byrne-Hughes’ wayward pass out from the back that allowed Sunderland to equalise in the 59th minute through Tom Proctor, who cannoned the ball off the crossbar and into the goal.

Matters got worse for United three minutes later when Sunderland took the lead. Albert Mills’ clearance from a cross looped up into the air, which Sunderland were allowed to take down far too easily before Felix Scott finished low from 15 yards.

On the brink of collapse, United’s youngsters dug deep to turn it back around and almost did so immediately when Ajayi opened up space for JJ Gabriel, but the latter could not beat the keeper.

In the 66th minute, Obi stole the ball and raced away towards goal but looked like he may have lost his chance when he initially mis-kicked, but the Danish youth international quickly adjusted himself to cleverly poke past the keeper and make it 2-2.

Chido Obi 🤩 The @ManUtd forward pokes in to get them back level in the #FAYouthCup 👏 📺 Watch live on the Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/QvtqnTNm0D — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 18, 2026

United then completed the comeback through Junior Brown, who caught the keeper off guard by striking into the roof of the net from a very narrow angle on the right wing.

The Red Devils have a third 🔴 Nathaniel-Junior Brown scores from a tight angle to give @ManUtd the lead in the #FAYouthCup ⚽️ 📺 Watch live on the Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/I0LWfv4s9U — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 18, 2026

Obi had two further chances to extend United’s lead, but the 3-2 scoreline was enough for United to secure the win and advance to the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

United will host Crystal Palace in the semi-finals. United will face the same opposition in the Premier League Cup final next month at Selhurst Park.

Match facts

United: Byrne-Hughes, Helafu, Mills, Armer, Kukonki (J. Watson 72), McCormack (McEvoy 72), Thwaites, Brown, Gabriel, Ajayi, Obi

Unused subs: Heath, D. Nkoto, Rooney, Shah, Bradbury

Scorers: Ajayi 43, Obi 70, Brown 76

Feature image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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