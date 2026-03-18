Man United make major JJ Gabriel decision as meteoric rise continues



Manchester United have reportedly reached a big decision on JJ Gabriel as he continues to create a buzz at the club.

Destined for the top

Gabriel has become the name on every United fan’s lips. No other talent at Carrington is generating as much hype this season as his stock continues to soar.

Having spent time at various football academies in England, United snapped up Gabriel in 2022.

His rise has been rapid. Last year, as a 14-year-old, he made his Under-18s debut against Leeds United, becoming the youngest player ever to feature at that level. He marked the occasion with a sensational brace.

The 15-year-old has managed an impressive 20 goals and three assists in 22 games across the U18s Premier League and FA Youth Cup. Gabriel has been spotted training with the first team several times, although he is ineligible to make his debut due to age restrictions.

The earliest he can make his senior United bow is at the start of next season. Michael Carrick recently called on caution when it comes to Gabriel and his abilities.

According to Centredevils, United are already planning ahead and are making plans for Gabriel to travel with the team for pre-season.

JJ Gabriel decision

Centredevils claim, “Manchester United have already started initial plans to bring 15-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel on their first team preseason tour.”

“If everything goes to plan, the 15-year-old could make his first-team debut next season, with the club viewing him as a superstar-level talent.”

The report adds, “United are thought to have a similar idea with his development that Arsenal did with Max Dowman.”

If he makes his debut for United next season, Gabriel could become the youngest ever player to turn out in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils return to action on Friday when they go away to Bournemouth.

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