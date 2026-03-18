Nkoto twins and Ngwashi: Man United trio called up to Cameroon U23s



Cameroon have called up three Manchester United academy players for an under-23s training camp next week.

The call-ups will mark the first involvement with the Cameroon national set-up for Jayden Ngwashi and twin brothers Bassirou Nkoto and Douka Nkoto.

Guy Feutchine’s squad will take part in a week-long training camp in Spain in preparation for the under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The call represents a big step up for the young United players, who are only 17 (Ngwashi) and 15 years old (the Nkotos) respectively.

Liste des joueurs convoqués pour le stage de préparation des éliminatoires de la CAN U23 2027. Le dit stage est prévu du 23 au 31 mars 2026 à Alaves (Espagne).#WEARELIONSWECAN | #GOLIONS | #ALLEZLESLIONS | #LETSROARTOGETHER | pic.twitter.com/TPnVzZ2HTE — Les Lions Indomptables Officiel (@LIndomptables) March 14, 2026

Playing beyond their years

Still a first-year scholar, Ngwashi stepped up to United’s under-18s this season but has unfortunately missed out on the majority of the season through injury. Before his injury, United were also keen to push the young centre-back through the ranks, handing him his under-21s debut last season when he was still an under-16.

Just as impressive are the Nkoto brothers; the pair are still eligible for under-15s football but have been making their mark in Darren Fletcher’s under-18s. Both are naturally central midfielders, but Douka has been plying his trade this season on the right wing for United, where he has scored two goals and provided one assist in 15 league appearances.

Bassirou has also had his season stalled by injuries but returned recently to make his under-18s debut in a 3-1 win over Wolves.

Previous international experience

The selected Cameroon squad includes a number of talented European-based dual-nationals and despite this being their first call-ups to Cameroon, each of the United academy trio has already experienced the international stage.

Bassirou and Douka were both involved in identification camps with England’s under-15s last season, with the latter subsequently playing in two friendlies for England against Turkey. Douka played 45 minutes in each of the two friendlies, scoring a goal in an 8-0 victory before playing his part in a 3-0 victory two days later.

Ngwashi has also most recently represented England on the international stage with four caps for England’s under-17s. But the defender has a number of countries interested in his services, having also played for Italy at under-16s level.

Which nation the trio will ultimately choose to represent is yet to be seen, but it is an exciting time for United’s academy to see a number of nations fighting over the talent at Carrington.

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