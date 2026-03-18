Rayan: What United think about Bournemouth’s £86.5m winger

A third Bournemouth winger has landed on Manchester United’s radar in the space of a few months.

United tried to sign Antoine Semenyo from the Cherries in January, having shown a willingness to trigger his £65 million release clause. However, the Ghanaian preferred to move to Manchester City.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United have added Marcus Tavernier to their list of potential left-wing targets for the summer.

Rayan has impressed Manchester United

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are among a host of European powerhouses closely monitoring Bournemouth’s Brazilian wonderkid Rayan’s “early progress” on the south coast.

The 19-year-old Samba sensation only joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama during the winter transfer window to succeed Semenyo.

However, it is claimed he is already “attracting serious attention from Europe’s elite.”

United are joined by Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in following Rayan, and they all have been left “hugely impressed” by the teenager’s exploits at his new club.

Bournemouth in control

United were on Rayan’s trail during his time in Brazil, but it was Bournemouth who placed their trust in the raw talent of the youngster.

Rayan is starting to make Bournemouth’s decision look like a masterstroke, having adapted quickly to the demands of European football. His directness, flair and decision-making in the final third have raised plenty of eyebrows.

Rayan Bournemouth Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Minutes Played Premier League 7 2 1 1 540'

Regardless, Bournemouth are thought to be relaxed about the growing interest in their latest signing, as they inserted a significant release clause worth in the region of £86.5m into his contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Furthermore, Rayan’s deal at Bournemouth runs until the summer of 2031. Given the release clause and the length of his contract, it is fair to assume any concrete movement in the summer would be unlikely.

United, however, might step up their interest in Tavernier, who is reportedly valued at £40m.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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