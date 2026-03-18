Said El Mala: Brighton poised to derail United’s move for Köln star

Manchester United may have suffered a major setback in their pursuit of FC Köln prodigy Said El Mala. The Red Devils are enjoying a rejuvenated run under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, who took over as the temporary successor to former head coach Ruben Amorim in January.

Carrick has helped the club climb up to third in the Premier League table following a run of seven wins and one draw in his nine games in charge. United have banked on their new-look attack, reinforced last summer, to help inspire their push for the top four.

Indeed, the Red Devils have already scored 54 goals from 30 league games this season, which is a marked improvement on their meagre return of 44 goals in 38 league games last season. While the attack looks sorted, the English giants remain in the market for another forward this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that El Mala’s stunning rise with FC Köln this season has caught the imagination of the Old Trafford hierarchy.

A wanted man this summer

El Mala’s recent exploits have turned heads at several clubs across the continent of late. A fast and skilful winger who likes to take on the opposition, the 19 year old has also been decisive in the final third this season.

El Mala has registered nine goals and four assists in 28 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga club, the majority of which have come from the bench.

Said El Mala Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Bundesliga 26 12 9 4 2 - 1,310' DFB-Pokal 2 1 - - 1 - 80' Total 28 13 9 4 3 - 1,390'

United have signed some immensely gifted young footballers recently as they look to build a team for the present as well as the future. The Red Devils want to sign raw talents and nurture them into household names, and El Mala fits their strategy.

However, securing his services could prove to be a tough affair. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person stated that Brighton & Hove Albion are hot on his heels, and the latest update could put a dent in United’s plans.

Brighton reach El Mala agreement

According to BILD, Brighton have reached an agreement with El Mala’s camp ahead of a possible move to the Amex this summer. The report states: “According to reports from SPORT BILD and BILD, the family of the Brighton & Hove Albion forward has now given the green light for a transfer. The parents recently took over the management of their sons Saïd and Malek and parted ways with the Footfeel agency.”

Brighton’s previous offer of €30 million was rejected by Köln, but they have now re-established contact with their German counterparts to get a deal across the line. The Bundesliga club’s new director of squad planning Tim Steidten, who has previous experience working with English clubs, has reportedly joined sporting director Thomas Kessler in discussions.

The report states that the Seagulls are preparing a fresh offer for the teenager, adding: “Brighton is reportedly prepared to significantly increase its offer. According to SPORT BILD, a potential transfer fee of around 35 million euros plus bonuses, as well as a share of any future resale proceeds, is on the table.”

The player has agreed to the terms offered by the English club, who are willing to hand him a contract worth €20 million over five years, including bonuses. While other suitors have focused solely on the Köln star, Brighton are also willing to sign the player’s brother, 20 year old Malek El Mala.

Final Thoughts

Brighton are shrewd operators in the transfer market and appear to have picked up another jewel in El Mala. While it looks like United will miss out on the Germany Under-21 forward, there are several worthy alternatives that the Red Devils could target to address their attacking requirements.

Feature image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

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