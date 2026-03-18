Sandro Tonali: Eddie Howe addresses Man United target’s future

Manchester United are on track to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League. The Red Devils finished the 2024/25 campaign in 15th place in the Premier League table and subsequently missed out on European football this season.

INEOS invested heavily in the squad over the summer, but the team struggled for results under former head coach Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese was finally relieved of his duties in January this year and Michael Carrick was appointed as his temporary replacement until the end of the season.

United have been firing on all cylinders since their caretaker manager’s arrival and have now managed seven wins and one draw in their nine games under him. They have subsequently climbed up to third in the league table after 30 games, three points clear of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

The Red Devils are already preparing for the summer, with a replacement for the outgoing Casemiro one of their priorities. Recent reports have suggested that they have Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali on their wish list for the job.

Casemiro’s Premier League-proven replacement

Casemiro has been indispensable for United this season, appearing in all but three games, two of which he missed due to suspension. The Brazilian, though, is set to leave once his contract expires at the end of this season, and his departure could create a gaping hole in the middle of the park.

The Red Devils have found success with their Premier League-centric transfer policy, and are likely to bank on that strategy in their search for Casemiro’s replacement. This makes Tonali a fantastic option for the job.

The Italian has registered three goals and seven assists in 46 appearances across all competitions this season. However, with Newcastle United languishing in ninth place in the Premier League and in danger of missing out on European football next year, Tonali could be tempted to jump ship this year.

Sandro Tonali Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 29 25 - 2 3 - 2,046' UEFA Champions League 10 10 1 1 2 - 900' EFL Cup 4 2 - 2 1 - 219' FA Cup 3 3 2 2 - - 300' Total 46 40 3 7 6 - 3,465'

The 25 year old’s agent recently hinted that the player could be on the move at the end of this season. Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has now provided an update on the Italian’s situation.

Tonali settled at St James’ Park

Speaking recently, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Howe insisted that Tonali remains settled at Newcastle. He said: “The person that matters the most is Sandro. I see him totally committed. He’s here for the team, not for himself. Forget the noise around him, he’s just fully committed.”

Tonali is under contract at St. James’ Park until 2028, so a move cannot be entirely ruled out this year. Meanwhile, the lack of Champions League football could also hurt the Magpies’ finances and force them to turn to player sales to address the situation.

Final Thoughts

Howe’s response is perhaps justified, given that Newcastle United are still fighting to salvage the season. However, Tonali could be tempted to move to the Theatre of Dreams, especially if United manage to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Italian has the guile and the tenacity to replace Casemiro and could even be the ideal partner for Kobbie Mainoo in the heart of the Red Devils’ midfield. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person also suggests that United have stepped up their pursuit of Tonali.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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