Unease after major Lisandro Martínez and Noussair Mazraoui update



A worrying update has surfaced on Manchester United defensive duo Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui ahead of Friday’s meeting at Bournemouth.

Expected returns

Martinez has missed United’s last four appearances with a calf injury. He had started every game under Michael Carrick, forming a formidable central defensive partnership with Harry Maguire.

In Martinez’s absence, Carrick has turned to Leny Yoro. The Frenchman has filled in admirably, ensuring that Martinez has not been sorely missed.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Martinez was expected to make his return for the clash against Bournemouth.

Mazraoui was considered a doubt for last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa after he was seen limping as he left the pitch following the previous match against Newcastle at St James’ Park. But the Moroccan trained with his teammates last week and was named on the bench for the Villa game.

Although he remained an unused substitute, making the squad at all indicated that he is fully fit and that the issue sustained against Newcastle was minor.

However, an update has emerged on the pair and it’s a concerning one.

Martinez and Mazraoui update

According to journalist Danyal Khan, Martinez and Mazraoui joined Matthijs de Ligt in missing training at Carrington this morning.

Khan posted an image on X (formerly Twitter) of the United players going through their paces, and revealed that Martinez and Mazraoui were not part of the group.

No Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, De Ligt at #mufc training this morning. pic.twitter.com/0M3YDzztaX — Danyal Khan (@DanyalHKhan) March 18, 2026

There is still a day to go before the Bournemouth clash but the sight of Martinez and Mazraoui missing training is sure to raise a few eyebrows.

All eyes will now turn to Carrick’s pre-match press conference, where he is likely to face questions about the fitness of the duo.

Bournemouth vs. United kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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