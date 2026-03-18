What Marcus Rashford really felt about moving abroad as telling revelations emerge



Marcus Rashford had doubts over a move to Spain, something that has become apparent from Kieran Trippier’s latest admission.

Although Rashford had hoped to go down in history as a Manchester United legend, he ultimately left before reaching that status.

Shipped off to Aston Villa

A falling-out with former United head coach Ruben Amorim saw the winger spend the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa.

At Villa, Rashford was decent. Across 17 games, he registered 10 goal contributions: four goals and six assists. He could well have had an even better return, were it not for a season-ending injury.

Back at Carrington in the summer, with Amorim still at the helm, it “was decided” that Rashford could not stay and that his future lay elsewhere.

How Trippier assured Rashford of Barca switch

Villa had hoped to sign him permanently, but the Mancunian opted for Barcelona instead, a move Newcastle United’s Trippier says he played a part in.

Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of Barcelona versus Newcastle’s Champions League round-of-16 second-leg clash at Camp Nou, Trippier admitted:

“I spoke to him after the game, obviously, before the first leg. But no, he spoke to me before he moved out here, just asking about, you know, would it be a good move, obviously, going to live abroad? And you know, I said, don’t think twice, you know, go and experience it.

“Don’t come to the end of your career and regret that I went abroad. And, you know, he’s been flying.”

As Trippier’s comments suggest, whatever doubts Rashford may have had, he surely is not regretting the move now.

A massive hit in Spain

With the Catalan giants, the Englishman has been brilliant thus far. In 38 games across all competitions for Barça, he has racked up 23 goal contributions, a remarkable return.

Rashford has been such a revelation in Spain that INEOS will feel hard done by for allowing him to leave for the £26 million option-to-buy they agreed with the Spanish champions in his loan deal.

And while the La Liga outfit can sign him for that bargain fee, there are conflicting reports over whether they can actually meet it, given their precarious financial situation.

Either way, Rashford’s move to Barcelona has paid off handsomely, and he should certainly be operating at the top level again next season, whatever happens in the summer.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social