AFC Bournemouth vs Man United: Three plotlines to ponder

Manchester United travel to the Vitality Stadium on Friday night to face AFC Bournemouth.

The Red Devils will be hoping to secure a victory so they can continue their pursuit of a place in the Champions League next season.

United have played the Cherries just 25 times in history, winning 14 times. They have drawn six and lost the other five.

Here are three plotlines to look forward to.

Man United record vs Bournemouth

Games played Man United wins Draws Bournemouth wins 25 14 6 5

Bournemouth are a bogey side

The south coast side have become something of a problem for the Red Devils in recent years.

United have only managed to win four of their last 10 matches against Bournemouth and have not won any of the last five.

The Red Devils actually have a better record away at Bournemouth, having drawn twice and won once in their last three visits.

United have been very poor at Old Trafford, losing 0-3 for two consecutive seasons in 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 before incredibly drawing 4-4 this season.

Michael Carrick will be looking to secure United’s first win against the side from the Vitality Stadium since May 2023.

Friday night curse

It is not only the opposition but also the night itself which has not brought the best of luck for United over the years.

According to The BBC, “Manchester United have won just one of their five away Friday night games in the Premier League (drawing two and losing two), beating Aston Villa 1-0 in August 2015.”

To make matters worse, Bournemouth have won four out of their last five but did lose against Liverpool earlier in the season.

Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese magician was in sensational form last week against Aston Villa when he conjured up two wonderful assists.

The midfielder also has a fine record against tomorrow night’s opponents.

The BBC states that, “Fernandes has been involved in eight goals in his eight Premier League games against Bournemouth (four goals and four assists).”

Although only two of these goals have come at the Vitality Stadium, he will be desperate to change that on Friday evening.

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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