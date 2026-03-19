Andre: Man United superstars urge Ineos to land Kimmich 2.0 as Casemiro’s successor



Bolstering the engine room is at the top of Manchester United’s transfer agenda.

After neglecting central midfield for the past few years, signing only two defensive midfielders, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, in the last seven years, the Red Devils can no longer continue to overlook the position.

It is about time United’s midfield receives its fair share of attention, with quality additions long overdue.

Already, top central midfielders have been linked, Elliott Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Carlos Baleba, just to name a few.

Yet they are not the only ones linked. Between now and the summer, we are likely to see further quality midfielders enter the conversation.

Andre links

Well, the latest to be linked is Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Andre Trindade, with The Sun reporting United’s interest in the Brazilian.

The UK outlet reports:

“Andre has emerged as another option thanks to growing endorsements within the United squad.”

They go on to reveal:

“Casemiro is among the United stars who believe his fellow Brazilian could fit the bill at Old Trafford. As well as Casemiro, both Bruno Fernandes and former Wolves star Matheus Cunha have tipped him for the top.”

Initially, Joao Gomes, now Andre

These links surface at an interesting time, with reports suggesting United have reignited their interest in Andre’s midfield partner at Molineux, Joao Gomes.

While Gomes appeared to be the perfect INEOS raid on the relegation-threatened West Midlands outfit, it now seems Andre may also be pursued.

Despite Wolves struggling badly, particularly in the early stages of the season, Andre has been one of their standout performers.

With his high-volume passing, composure in possession, and intelligent positioning, he displays the hallmarks of a modern defensive midfielder in the mould of Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, which is why INEOS have looked his way.

£35 million seals the deal

That said, as per The Sun, Andre could be available for £35 million or less if he opts to remain in the Premier League, which he is likely to do rather than follow Wolves down into the Championship.

For such a fee, United could heed the recommendations of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha, bring him on board, and still pursue other marquee midfield additions.

Given the scale of the rebuild required at the centre of the park, Andre will not be enough. It could well take two or three quality signings to get United’s engine room in a good place ahead of next season.

Featured Image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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