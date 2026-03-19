Andre Onana: Man United loanee’s revival continues in crucial win

Manchester United had one player in loan action on Wednesday night.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are playing this season, click here.

Andre Onana

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has experienced ups and downs this season.

Onana has been decisive in some moments for his new club, Trabzonspor, but at other times has made mistakes reminiscent of his time at Old Trafford.

There were even rumours that the Turkish club are considering not signing Onana on a permanent deal in the summer window.

Nonetheless, since then, he has improved his form and was once again important for his side in their 1-0 away victory over Eyupspor.

Performance

Onana made one save from inside the penalty box and kept a vital clean sheet as his side consolidated their hold on third place.

His biggest intervention came in the first half, when he helped his defence scramble away a big chance in his own penalty box.

Luckily for the keeper, the home side were largely restricted to long-range efforts, and any other decent chance they had, the hosts failed to hit the target and make Onana work.

The keeper completed his only run out and was successful in 76% of his passing attempts.

Trabzonspor now find themselves level with Fenerbahce on 60 points in second place.

Onana’s side are also only four points behind Galatasaray, but the Istanbul side do have a game in hand.

The Manchester United keeper will next be in action when Trabzonspor host Galatasaray at the start of April in what could be a monumental match in the title race.

Andre Onana stats vs Eyupspor

Stat Value Expected assists (xA) 0 Total saves 1 Goals prevented 0.25 Saves from inside box 1 Punches 0 Runs out (succ.) 1 (1) High claims 0 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 28/37 (76%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 2/11 (18%) Passes in own half (acc.) 26/26 (100%) Long balls (accurate) 6/15 (40%) Touches 41 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 9 Total carrying distance 124.8 m Carries 20 Total progression 71.1 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 6 Ground duels (won) 0 (0) Dribbled past 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images

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