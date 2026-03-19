Ange-Yoan Bonny: How United could hamper Luis Enrique’s plans

Benjamin Sesko is starting to show why Manchester United committed to spending around €85 million to secure his services from RB Leipzig.

Sesko, 22, initially struggled to find his feet in England. However, the Slovenian now appears much more decisive and sharp in the final third under Michael Carrick. He has scored nine Premier League goals, with seven of those coming after Ruben Amorim’s sacking.

However, even now, the relatively inexperienced striker is not a guaranteed starter, which underlines the need for another number nine at Old Trafford.

Manchester United enter race to sign Ange-Yoan Bonny

According to Media Foot (via Sport Witness), Manchester United are “trying to sign” Ange-Yoan Bonny from Inter Milan.

Inter signed Bonny from Parma last summer. However, in Milan, the versatile French forward finds himself competing with Lautaro Martínez, Marcus Thuram and Pio Esposito.

Despite limited opportunities, the 22-year-old has still impressed with his physical strength, intense pressing, and link-up play, having been directly involved in 13 goals across all competitions.

The report claims Paris Saint-Germain want to bring Bonny back to France in the summer, as his profile appeals to Luis Enrique. Interestingly, the Spaniard has been linked with the United job.

The Red Devils and Al-Hilal are also thought to be “in the running” for the 6’2″ tall Frenchman.

Ange-Yoan Bonny not the only Inter striker on Man United’s radar

With Joshua Zirkzee expected to depart and most likely return to Italy, United have apparently intensified their search for another marksman.

Apart from Bonny, United are allegedly interested in his Nerazzurri teammate Esposito as well.

The Italian is enjoying a breakout campaign under Cristian Chivu. It is not far-fetched to say that his emergence has had an impact on Bonny’s game time.

However, the highly rated Esposito is considered not for sale at Inter, who want to build their project around their “future star”.

Featured image Timothy Rogers via Getty Images

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