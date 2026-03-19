Argentina make Lisandro Martinez decision ahead of international break



Argentina have made a call-up decision on Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez ahead of the upcoming international break.

Injured

Martinez has missed United’s last four games with a calf injury.

What was initially expected to be a one-game absence has dragged on longer than anticipated, sparking concerns about his physical condition.

Michael Carrick spoke to reporters on Thursday ahead of United’s Premier League meeting with Bournemouth and confirmed that Martinez will not be available for selection. Carrick explained that the World Cup winner will likely be back for the clash against Leeds on April 13.

Fortunately for the Red Devils, Martinez has not been sorely missed due to the impact of Leny Yoro.

The Frenchman has filled in admirably for Martinez, slotting in next to Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defence. The pair were especially impressive last weekend as the team beat Aston Villa 3-1 to consolidate third place in the table.

Over on the international scene, there is an update on Martinez.

Argentina decision

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni announced his squad for the country’s upcoming friendly against Guatemala on March 31st at La Bombonera.

After the cancellation of the Finalissima against Spain, the AFA (Argentine Football Association) scrambled to secure a match for the players and they settled on a friendly with Guatemala.

#SelecciónMayor 📋Lista de convocados por el entrenador Lionel Scaloni para la Fecha FIFA de marzo. ¡Vamos Argentina! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/dzyWhNClTD — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) March 18, 2026

United’s Martinez is one of the notable absentees on the list, alongside Gio Lo Celso (Real Betis) and Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).

TyC Sports have described the trio’s injury-enforced absences as ‘significant blows’ for Scaloni and his coaching staff.

However, it remains possible that Martinez and the other two players could still join up with La Albiceleste for training.

Elsewhere, former United forward Alejandro Garnacho has also been overlooked amidst his struggles at Chelsea this season. Garnacho joined Chelsea from Old Trafford last summer in a deal worth around £40m.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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