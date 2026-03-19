Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Carrick’s strategy to beat Iraola’s high press

Michael Carrick takes Manchester United to the Vitality Stadium on Friday night knowing that Bournemouth will provide far more than a routine away assignment.

United arrive in third place on 54 points after beating Aston Villa 3-1 last weekend, while Bournemouth are 10th on 41.

Iraola’s side have not lost in the league since January against Arsenal and now possess the division’s longest current unbeaten run at 10 matches. The reverse fixture at Old Trafford finished 4-4 in December.

United’s route through the press

Michael Carrick has simplified the Red Devils’ approach with a shift towards more direct attacks, faster breaks, and more passes into the final third.

Furthermore, his preferred 4-2-3-1 has primarily utilised Bryan Mbeumo as the centre-forward and Bruno Fernandes as the number 10, with the Portugal international central to every attacking phase.

Lisandro Martinez’s absence, however, could influence the build-up.

Without the Argentina international’s passing from the left side of defence, United may lean even more heavily on quicker vertical balls from Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo into Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo, and Mbeumo, rather than long spells of patient circulation from Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, and Luke Shaw.

Using the duo of Casemiro and Mainoo to beat Bournemouth’s high press to ruthless effect appears sensible against a side that wants opponents to hesitate on the ball.

Why Bournemouth remain dangerous

Meanwhile, the Cherries are still one of the league’s most aggressive pressing teams.

They are a side that constantly hassle opponents high up the pitch, create more transition opportunities than anyone else, and turn recoveries in advanced areas into attacks before back lines can reset.

Tyler Adams is a major doubt and, therefore, if he cannot start, Bournemouth lose an important ball-winner against a United side now trying to play through pressure much faster.

Where the game could turn

Essentially, the key zone should be the space around Fernandes.

Moreover, if Ryan Christie and Alex Scott can crowd him early and force United backwards, Bournemouth can keep the game in the home side’s preferred territory.

But if Fernandes receives on the half-turn and releases Mbeumo, Cunha, and Amad quickly, United can attack the channels before Iraola’s high press is re-formed.

This tweak is where Carrick’s more direct version of United looks best suited to this opponent.

In addition, set-piece quality could also matter in a match that may swing on small details rather than sustained dominance.

United have recently found big moments through Fernandes’ delivery and arrive with the sharper confidence after beating Villa, while Bournemouth’s last two matches have shown how thin the margin is between pressure and frustration.

All of this makes it a difficult test for both managers.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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