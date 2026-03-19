Bruno Guimaraes: Newcastle respond to talk Man United are in advanced talks to sign midfielder



On Thursday, we woke up to news that Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Bruno Guimaraes for £69 million.

The Peoples Person, of course, relayed that report, which went on to highlight Real Madrid as a threat in this blockbuster St James’ Park raid.

United fans were already raving about how strategically INEOS are moving to fill the Casemiro void, with the Brazilian set to leave in the summer. Yet, sober updates from credible sources close to the Magpies have since painted a very different picture.

What is being said about United being in advanced talks to sign Guimaraes

About the 20-time English champions being in advanced talks to sign Guimaraes, The iPaper’s Mark Douglas on X moved to refute the claims:

“Safe to say reports Manchester United are in ‘advanced negotiations’ over an €80m move for Newcastle United’s skipper Bruno Guimaraes is news to those at Newcastle United this AM. “Bruno was in Barcelona supporting the team over last 48 hours, of course.

“Buckle in for months of this sort of thing…”

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, also on X, echoed those sentiments, saying:

“No, they’re not. Nobody at Newcastle has heard anything about this, so there are no talks, let alone advanced ones.

“Does that mean there is no truth in Manchester United’s interest? Well, that’s a different question, but as things stand, there is nothing going on.”

These revelations will certainly cast doubt on suggestions that United are closing in on a deal for Guimaraes.

But, truthfully, even if there were substance to the links, a move of this magnitude would never be concluded in March. At best, this is merely speculation beginning to shape the transfer tussle we might well experience come summer, with United firmly eyeing the Samba star.

Guimaraes perfect to bring order to United’s engine room

That said, this United side desperately needs players who can walk into chaos and impose order, and Guimaraes is precisely that.

The Brazilian dictates games, controls tempo, wins duels, and consistently shows up when it matters most. You would therefore understand why INEOS will insist on prising him away from St James’ Park, even if the Toons show little appetite for losing him.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social