Bruno Guimaraes: United told what they must do to sign Newcastle captain

Casemiro is perhaps enjoying his best season at Manchester United, four years after moving from Real Madrid.

This is also the Brazilian’s final campaign at United. Following yet another heroic performance, the Old Trafford supporters sang “One more year, Casemiro”, who was on the scoresheet against Aston Villa.

However, the decision regarding the 34-year-old’s exit has already been made and announced. Furthermore, the search for his successor has also gathered pace.

Casemiro pushing Manchester United to sign Bruno Guimaraes

According to ESPN Brasil, Manchester United are keen on signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

A number of Premier League-proven midfielders, including Guimaraes’ Newcastle teammate Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba, are being followed by the Red Devils.

However, the report from Brazil suggests Guimaraes has “immense support” from Casemiro himself. The pair are likely to form a partnership for the Seleção at the World Cup.

It is claimed Casemiro has been “pushing behind the scenes to make the transfer happen”.

Manchester United told Bruno Guimaraes’ price tag

ESPN Brasil suggest that Casemiro’s word is gaining weight, but the negotiations between United and Newcastle are not advanced.

It is understood a transfer would only go ahead if United were willing to pay between €75 million (£64.69m) and €80m (£69m).

The 28-year-old, who captains Newcastle, has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League since moving from Lyon in 2022.

His leadership qualities, physicality, and the alleged price tag make him a very appealing target for the Mancunians. Jamie Carragher once said that the relentless star reminds him of legends like Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, and Patrick Vieira.

Guimaraes also has goalscoring instincts to make a difference at the opposite end like Casemiro. The Brazil international has scored nine goals and registered four assists in the Premier League this season.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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