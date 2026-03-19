Carrick spills beans on secret weapon behind Man United’s transformation



Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick has opened up on a key factor behind the side’s improved fortunes over the past few months: set pieces.

Transformation

Under Carrick, United have looked like a completely different club to the one that struggled to get results while Ruben Amorim was in charge.

Carrick has lost just one of the nine games he has taken charge of. He has registered an impressive seven victories in this run.

At present, the Red Devils lie in third place in the Premier League table, three points above Aston Villa and seven below Manchester City in second place. United have transformed into a free-flowing attacking side that creates chances for fun. However, set pieces have also proven to be a powerful tool for the team.

Only Arsenal have netted more goals from set pieces than United this term.

United opened the scoring against Villa last weekend from a corner-kick, with Casemiro nodding home Bruno Fernandes’ sublime delivery. Carrick has credited Jonny Evans as the mastermind behind United’s set-piece prowess. Now, he has offered a glimpse into the detailed preparation that goes into it.

Carrick breaks down United’s edge

Carrick told club media, “First of all, it’s probably more important than it’s ever been. It’s always been important and I feel that it has a big impact in games, it feels like a lot more of them are going in.”

“It’s good that we’ve had success with it. It’s a little bit on the coaching staff, certainly Jonny, with his ideas and how it works with the players. To work with them is important, what suits them and what they like. We’ve got certain players who are proven really, in terms of Bruno’s delivery, Case and Harry [Maguire], in the way they attack the ball, as well as others.”

The 44-year-old continued, “I think it’s important it’s a kind of mixed decision, if you like, and what works for everyone because they’ve got to do it. Jonny works with that quite closely and we’ve had good success, so hopefully that continues.”

After the clash with Bournemouth on Friday, United have a 24-day break from first-team fixtures.

Carrick noted that it represents an opportunity for some players to gain match sharpness after being sidelined.

“Certainly, I think, for Mason [Mount] to build on being back. Lisandro [Martinez] to come back in and be around it and get back. It gives you that window really. Largely, we’ve been okay, we just need to stay fit and get stronger.”

Bournemouth vs. United kicks off at 8pm.

Feature image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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