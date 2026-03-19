Frankfurt’s asking price the only barrier between United and Nathaniel Brown



This is a World Cup year, and to nobody’s surprise, Luke Shaw has become the fittest member of the Manchester United squad.

In fact, the Englishman has started in all 30 Premier League games this season, and England manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed there is a good chance the 30-year-old makes the Three Lions squad for the World Cup.

But it would be foolish for the Red Devils to rely on the former Southampton ace next season, given his poor injury record.

It is high time the club invests in a left-back who can occupy the position for years to come.

Luke Shaw cannot be trusted if United qualify for the Champions League next season

Yes, the club already has Harry Amass and Diego Leon. But both look like they need time to cement their place in the first team.

Both Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot can play there, but they are far more efficient on the right.

Patrick Dorgu can also do a job in that position, but his exploits while playing further forward have meant the 20-time English league champions are mulling over changing his position permanently.

Luke Shaw cannot be expected to remain fit for the whole duration of next season, especially if the club qualifies for the Champions League.

Nathaniel Brown seen as the perfect successor

Fans will expect United to challenge on all four fronts and Luke Shaw needs a backup and eventual successor.

According to SportsBild (via Sport Witness), the three-time Champions League winners see Nathaniel Brown as the perfect option to come in and lock down that position for years to come.

Eintracht Frankfurt will be forced to sell the German if they fail to qualify for European football next season, which is looking increasingly likely.

They will demand at least £52 million, which might prove a steep hill to climb for INEOS, especially given the need to sign at least two midfielders in the summer.

Frankfurt’s asking price a problem

Frankfurt are on course to net a healthy profit from the sale, having invested a mere €3 million to sign Nathaniel Brown from Nürnberg, who retain a 10% sell-on clause.

The Germany international has three goals and six assists this season, and at 22, he fits INEOS’ recruitment model as well. He can play further forward as well if needed, and this versatility can be highly effective if United can land him ahead of rivals like Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Feature image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

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