Guimaraes and Tonali pushing to leave Newcastle amid Man United interest

Newcastle United are facing the prospect of enduring another nightmare summer transfer window.

Last summer, the Saudi Arabia-backed Newcastle missed out on Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United. Furthermore, they also failed to keep hold of their talisman, Alexander Isak, despite qualifying for the Champions League.

Now, the Magpies are unlikely to qualify for Europe’s premier competition, and if reports are to be believed, Eddie Howe might lose more of his integral cogs at St James’ Park.

Sandro Tonali pushing to leave Newcastle United

It has been widely reported that Manchester United are keen on signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, having already made “informal contacts” with the Italian’s representatives.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are becoming “increasingly worried and frustrated” about Tonali pushing for a summer move.

The club are thought to be growing fearful that another “Alexander Isak situation” could unfold before their eyes.

The former AC Milan midfield powerhouse, known for his athleticism and aggressive style of play, has established himself as one of Howe’s most important players at Newcastle. Tonali is tied to the club until 2028.

However, his camp are “doing the work in the background, and things have accelerated in recent weeks.” Newcastle are understood to be “far from happy” about the development.

Journalist shines light on “agreement” between Newcastle and Guimaraes

The Red Devils are also interested in Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes, who is regarded as an ideal replacement for Casemiro due to his physicality and relentlessness.

Speaking to The United Stand, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that both Tonali and Guimaraes’ camps are “fighting against each other.”

“Both players are aware that if one leaves, the other won’t, so they are trying to get a potential move in place before the other does,” said Jacobs.

Interestingly, Jacobs went on to add that the Brazilian has some sort of agreement with Newcastle over his future.

He told TUS: “There is, not that it’s always legally enforceable, a verbal gentleman’s agreement allowing Bruno Guimaraes to explore options for clubs that have Champions League football if Newcastle United don’t have Champions League football.”

Furthermore, United’s director of football Jason Wilcox has had a “conversation” with Guimaraes’ camp.

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