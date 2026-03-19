Home » Hanna Lundkvist: Man United Women star highlights what side must do

Hanna Lundkvist: Man United Women star highlights what side must do

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Hanna Lundkvist

Manchester United Women have not had the best of weeks.

After the international break, they were defeated 0-2 in their first ever League Cup final.

They were looking to bounce back in the league but were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with West Ham United.

The significance of the result is that they have dropped down to third in the table, and Arsenal are closing in on the final Champions League spot.

After the match, the club website spoke to Swede Hanna Lundkvist about the game.

Tough opponent

The defender reflected on a difficult evening at the office, and she explained, “yeah, as you say, it was a hard game. I don’t think we got up to the level we should have.”

The defender explained, “they made it difficult for us — it’s super frustrating right now.”

She revealed the side’s anger at failing to get the win and asserted, “yeah, we’re not happy at all. We came here for three points — that was the goal.”

Missed chances

A common theme against Chelsea last Sunday was missed opportunities in the box, and this was also on display in London.

Lundkvist asserted, “We had some good chances, especially in the first half from cutbacks. At halftime we said to put in as many crosses as possible because we saw that as a weakness. But like you said, we have to put them in the net. We can’t keep crossing and get nothing from it. Hopefully we improve that.”

The defender reiterated that the team has no time to feel sorry for themselves, as they still have a lot to play for in the league and in Europe.

She finished the interview by stating, “We still have so much to play for this season. Learning from each game and using this frustration going into Saturday will be crucial.”

Hanna Lundkvist stats vs West Ham

MetricValue
Goals0
Assists0
Def. contributions2
Tackles (won)1 (1)
Interceptions1
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries5
Ground duels (won)7 (4)
Aerial duels (won)1 (1)
Fouls1
Dribbled past0
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)11 (2)
Accurate passes56/68 (82%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)30/40 (75%)
Passes in own half (acc.)26/28 (93%)
Long balls (accurate)4/7 (57%)
Touches108
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)3 (2)
Was fouled1
Possession lost26
Total carrying distance225.5 m
Carries28
Progressive carries1
Total progression91.9 m
Progressive carrying distance14.4 m
Longest progressive carry14.1 m
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

Source: Sofascore
Featured image Dylan Buell via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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