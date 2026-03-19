Hanna Lundkvist: Man United Women star highlights what side must do

Manchester United Women have not had the best of weeks.

After the international break, they were defeated 0-2 in their first ever League Cup final.

They were looking to bounce back in the league but were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with West Ham United.

The significance of the result is that they have dropped down to third in the table, and Arsenal are closing in on the final Champions League spot.

After the match, the club website spoke to Swede Hanna Lundkvist about the game.

Tough opponent

The defender reflected on a difficult evening at the office, and she explained, “yeah, as you say, it was a hard game. I don’t think we got up to the level we should have.”

The defender explained, “they made it difficult for us — it’s super frustrating right now.”

She revealed the side’s anger at failing to get the win and asserted, “yeah, we’re not happy at all. We came here for three points — that was the goal.”

Missed chances

A common theme against Chelsea last Sunday was missed opportunities in the box, and this was also on display in London.

Lundkvist asserted, “We had some good chances, especially in the first half from cutbacks. At halftime we said to put in as many crosses as possible because we saw that as a weakness. But like you said, we have to put them in the net. We can’t keep crossing and get nothing from it. Hopefully we improve that.”

The defender reiterated that the team has no time to feel sorry for themselves, as they still have a lot to play for in the league and in Europe.

She finished the interview by stating, “We still have so much to play for this season. Learning from each game and using this frustration going into Saturday will be crucial.”

Hanna Lundkvist stats vs West Ham

Metric Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Def. contributions 2 Tackles (won) 1 (1) Interceptions 1 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 5 Ground duels (won) 7 (4) Aerial duels (won) 1 (1) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 0 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 11 (2) Accurate passes 56/68 (82%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 30/40 (75%) Passes in own half (acc.) 26/28 (93%) Long balls (accurate) 4/7 (57%) Touches 108 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 3 (2) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 26 Total carrying distance 225.5 m Carries 28 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 91.9 m Progressive carrying distance 14.4 m Longest progressive carry 14.1 m Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Source: Sofascore

Featured image Dylan Buell via Getty Images

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