Jadon Sancho: Nico Kovac weighs in on return to Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho is set to finally leave Manchester United on a permanent basis this summer once his contract at Old Trafford expires. The Red Devils retain the right to trigger an automatic one-year extension, but there is no desire to do so and the 25-year-old winger is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

A player without a home

Sancho is currently on a season-long loan with Aston Villa after joining Manchester United’s rivals on deadline day at the end of last summer’s window.

He has been designated a part of sacked Ruben Amorim’s infamous ‘bomb squad’, made to train separately from the firs team alongside fellow outcasts Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Tyrell Malacia.

As the Englishman, who has not played for the Three Lions since October 2021, was in the final year of his deal, a buy-option was not included, though the Villans are providing 80% coverage of his wage packet at Old Trafford.

The south London native rarely featured for the Birmingham side in the first half of the campaign, making just 12 cameo appearances before Christmas. However, Unai Emery has increasingly trusted him since the turn of the year and has started the majority of Aston Villa’s games since the new year.

Emery has publicly praised Sancho in interviews, with the Spanish manager indicating to executives at Villa Park that a permanent deal should be explored once the current loan comes to an end. But there are a host of other Premier League clubs understood to also be keeping a close eye on a free transfer this summer, while there is also interest from Serie A.

A Return to Dortmund

Another potential option for Sancho is Borussia Dortmund, the club Manchester United originally signed him from for £73 million in 2021 after he had established himself as one of the most exciting attackers in Europe.

The Bundesliga giant are angling to bring him back to Germany for a third spell, given he spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at the Signal Iduna Park following a major fallout with then-United manager Erik ten Hag. One obstacle to this move was believed to be Dortmund boss Nico Kovac’s strict approach, with zero tolerance towards the type of unprofessionalism Sancho that has often fallen foul of throughout his career – even while thriving with the Die Schwarzgelben.

However, German newspaper Sports Bild reports the 54-year-old tactician is open to Sancho re-joining Dortmund as he plans to implement a new system next season which utilises attacking midfielders, rather than out-and-out wingers – a set-up that would maximise Sancho’s strengths. Kovac is said to view the situation “pragmatically”, acknowledging that while the winger possesses a “difficult character” off the pitch, he also offers “significant strengths” on it.

Dortmund chief Lars Ricken is also “increasingly warming to the idea of bringing Sancho back”, while sporting director Sebastian Kehl is described as having “always been a supporter” who believes the Manchester City academy graduate is a “clear difference-maker.” Sports Bild concludes that the “momentum is now swinging more strongly in favour of a return,” with all of the key figures in North Rhine-Westphalia beginning to sing from the same hymn sheet.

Final Thoughts

The biggest hurdle towards Dortmund signing Sancho is his exorbitant salary, with the report stating he earns around €15 million a year at Manchester United. The German club would not be able to come close to matching this, instead being willing to table an offer worth in “the region of €7 million including bonuses”.

Sancho is described as “open” to a return to the club he previously thrived at. Direct contact has not been made between the two parties, though Dortmund has made initial enquiries with his camp to gauge the viability of a deal – which suggests he may now be willing to make the type of financial compromise he has previously refused to do.

From Manchester United’s perspective, the club will not care where their expensive misfit ends up, simply that he seals a permanent exit from Old Trafford.

Feature image Christof Koepsel via Getty Images

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